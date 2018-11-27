Vology Joins as Premier Partner for Google Cloud Platform

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vology, a leading managed IT, security and cloud services provider, today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program as a Premier Partner, becoming one of the Managed Services Providers (MSPs) within Google Cloud’s ecosystem.

Effective immediately, Vology will tap the computational power and global reach of Google Cloud’s infrastructure to sell, service and build more robust solutions and controls to provide customers with a safe, secure path to the cloud, with ongoing support and administration.

Vology focuses on helping customers manage and reduce their risks in cloud adoption. Vology’s Google Cloud certified experts will help organizations effectively transition to Google Cloud’s agile, flexible and scalable cloud platform. Customers will benefit from Vology’s extensive expertise in architecture, design, planning and optimization of cloud infrastructure to help them build, innovate and scale effectively with Google Cloud Platform technology.

“Providing industry-leading cloud services has become one of the fastest-growing segments of Vology’s business," said Barry Shevlin, Founder and CEO of Vology. “Continually listening to our customer base and aligning our solutions to the needs of the marketplace is what drives Vology’s commitment to providing our customers with transformative, innovative and cost-effective IT solutions. We’re very proud to join the distinguished community of Google Cloud MSPs. With dedicated GCP engineering resources and a track record of seamless cloud migrations, evolving businesses can turn to Vology for a more scalable, secure and cost-effective transition to the cloud."

Vology currently holds over 50 technical and sales certifications for GCP and is pursuing additional specializations in infrastructure, security and migration.

About Vology

Vology, a leading Managed IT, Security and Cloud Services Provider, positions companies for growth by powering digital transformation and delivering custom solutions. Vology currently monitors, manages and maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites, providing 24/7/365 support through its U.S.-based Network and Security Operations Centers, and provides field services with access to 2,200 fully-vetted field technicians nationwide. Vology is ranked as the No. 21 Managed Service Provider in the world on the 2018 MSP 501 list.