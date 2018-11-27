SOFTEL Communications Selects IR Prognosis to Power Their Managed Services for Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced that SOFTEL Communications, a Service Provider for UC and contact centers, has chosen IR Prognosis for UC to enhance its managed service offerings for Microsoft customers, maximizing their end user experience and customer satisfaction across on-premises and cloud environments for Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.

SOFTEL Communications provides comprehensive monitoring and management of applications and the devices of converged networks and communications environments. Their services systematically monitor IP-based communication systems and devices, voice and contact center applications, and voice routers and switches for fault and performance events. From their Network Operations Centers (NOC), they can resolve incidents and take the lead in co-managing the network. This experience extends to a multitude of UC and contact center platforms and solutions, applications and infrastructure, including Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business.

As adoption of Microsoft’s intelligent communications solutions grows across organizations, there’s been a demand from SOFTEL Communications’ telecommunications service provider (TSP) customers to make sure that implementations are seamless, ensuring that any potential issues are minimized so that they can give their own customers an end user experience that meets or exceeds their strict Service Level Agreements (SLA).

“One of the top three TSPs in the U.S. was tasked with managing the hybrid Microsoft Skype for Business deployment at a major state agency with tens of thousands of users, so they came to us for help with the project,” said John Cognata, of SOFTEL Communications. “It was essential to their SLA that any risk to a successful implementation, such as voice quality issues, be minimized or they would accrue significant financial penalties. In order to ensure that we could meet that challenge, we selected Prognosis for UC Service Provider edition and IR cloud services to help them provide a best-in-class experience in a demanding environment. Like SOFTEL Communications, IR has a long history of working with Microsoft, so they understand how to optimize Microsoft UC solutions.”

IR Prognosis for UC helps organizations deliver, manage, and troubleshoot Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams to achieve customer satisfaction and user adoption. It gives organizations deep visibility into their UC environment and infrastructure to proactively monitor overall UC solution performance and rapidly identify and resolve voice and video quality or capacity problems, before they get out of control and affect user experience broadly. IR Prognosis is certified by Microsoft in the Microsoft FastTrack Voice Deployment Guidelines.

“SLA demands for UC services from organizations, especially high-level government agencies can be challenging for TSPs if the right experience management solutions are not used,” said Andre Cuenin, President, Americas and Global Alliances at IR. “Through our combined experience with Microsoft Skype for Business deployments, TSPs can trust IR and SOFTEL Communications to bring them the tools that they need to minimize risk, increase revenue and secure future business opportunities.”

About IR

IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries—including some of the world’s largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

About Softel

SOFTEL Communications is a Microsoft Gold Partner - and a leading Contact Center and Unified Communications Service Integrator. Providing native development solutions for the Office365 productivity suite and voice integrations for Teams and Skype for Business, we combine cloud contact center functions such as skills-based routing and SIP services with Microsoft communications products. By embedding Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) functions directly within Microsoft core voice and video, we combine contact center-centric operations with the versatility of the Office 365.