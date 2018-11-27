Partnership Between Cinemo and Volkswagen to Drive the Next Stage in Personalized Infotainment (Photo: Business Wire)

KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, and Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, today announced their first partnership to harness VW Touareg’s digital cockpit by creating a transformational experience in the way individualised digital media is disseminated in the car.

Creating a deeply engaging environment for ‘on the move’ indulgence, Cinemo and Volkswagen bring an impressive array of consumer control, energizing front and rear seat screens for stunning picture and sound quality. Distribution of multimedia content for local playback and synchronized streaming, along with BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), allow a mobile user to control the head unit or Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) directly from the device itself.

Strived to create a unified, fully-integrated, highly personalized and advanced vehicle experience, Cinemo and Volkswagen provide a much smarter and safer way of interacting with the cockpit using personal devices such as smartphones and tablets thanks to the Volkswagen Media Control App available for both iOS and Android.

Designed to allow near instantaneous correlation to all media available in the car regardless of the location or storage device, Cinemo’s Distributed Playback™ and Distributed Media Management™ have a flexible expanse between local and connected database and playback that revolutionize the way digital media can be distributed and used in the car.

“We are delighted to work together on the new ground-breaking VW Touareg” said Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo. “With a future-proof framework, Cinemo is propelling innovation whilst addressing the composite issues in automotive derived from today’s media-centric culture”.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

For more information, please visit www.cinemo.com.