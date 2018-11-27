Mercatus Partners With Alvarez & Marsal’s Alternative Investment Services Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercatus, a leading asset and investment management platform, today announced a partnership with leading global professional services firm, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to help customers accelerate digital and data strategies through Mercatus’ Investment Lifecycle Management product.

The new wave of digitalized investors that is emerging has data as a strategic core competence. Combining Mercatus’ software with A&M services will help accelerate the growth and data-driven intelligence of alternative investment funds globally.

“It’s an exciting time for investors in alternative assets,” said Tim Buchner, COO at Mercatus. “The sheer growth of the space - expected to reach $80T by 2030 - will provide a lot of opportunity for the best run investors. However, such volume will bring increased complexities from broader diversity across assets and private equity investments, new business models, and increased client data transparency requirements. We’re excited to be working with A&M to help solve this problem for global investment firms in ways that significantly impact future growth and portfolio returns.”

Mercatus systematizes and centralizes asset, fund, and portfolio data to give investors more accurate analytics and real-time performance and risk metrics. The result is faster deal evaluations, accelerated due diligence and reporting, more accurate forecasts, and ultimately confidence in the underlying data used for investment decisions. With nearly 10 years’ experience in Energy and Power, Mercatus understands the unique requirements of alternative assets like energy, infrastructure, real estate, and private equity.

A&M’s Alternative Investment Services group helps asset managers address complex challenges. This partnership enables both firms’ clients to evaluate and implement personalized data and digitalization strategies to help managers diversify, scale and grow in today’s data-driven world.

“We are extremely excited to announce this initiative with Mercatus,” said Cole Corbin, head of A&M’s Fund Analytics and Reporting, a group that specializes in helping alternative investment managers with system roll outs, and the implementation of software platforms and overall platform management. “With their capabilities in energy and infrastructure, Mercatus is providing a dynamic software solution to a critical yet underserved segment of the market.”

About A&M

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to make change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services.

With over 3,500 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, help organizations transform operations, catapult growth and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: alvarezandmarsal.com.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the leading provider of alternative asset and investment management solutions, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to systematically consolidate asset and portfolio data, automate and control financial analysis, and streamline decisions and collaboration across the entire investment lifecycle. Many of the largest global funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $450B of assets and investments across 113 countries and 11 asset classes. Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.