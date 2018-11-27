Calvert Labs Signs On As LabCentral Gold Sponsor

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calvert Laboratories, Inc., a non-clinical CRO, and LabCentral, Greater Boston’s premier coworking laboratory launchpad for high-potential life-science startups, today announced that Calvert Labs has become a LabCentral Gold sponsor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Calvert Labs to LabCentral as our newest Gold sponsor. Our number one focus is to bring people, ideas, and resources together to assure that the most innovative and promising solutions are advanced efficiently and effectively,” said LabCentral Co-Founder and President, Johannes Fruehauf, M.D., Ph.D. “A critical ingredient includes access to knowhow and resources within and beyond the walls of LabCentral. By their sponsorship and direct engagement with the LabCentral community, Calvert Labs will bring both.”

“For nearly 20 years, we have supported the emerging biotech and pharma ecosystem in the greater Boston area and we look forward to deepening our commitment to this community with our sponsorship of LabCentral,” said Calvert Labs CEO, Michael A. Recny, Ph.D. “We look forward to contributing our expert scientific and regulatory knowledge and resources to help LabCentral’s start-up companies accelerate their drug development programs into the clinic.”

Calvert Labs’ sponsorship will help connect LabCentral companies with Calvert’s senior scientists that have decades of experience in safety assessment, pharmacology models and pharmacokinetic evaluation of experimental compounds to help support lead optimization, clinical candidate selection and Investigational New Drug (IND) application filings by LabCentral companies in the U.S. and abroad.

About Calvert Labs, Inc. (www.calvertlabs.com)

Calvert Labs is a premier Contract Research Organization that has been serving the biopharmaceutical community for decades by conducting a wide range of non-GLP and GLP studies for both emerging and established biopharma companies worldwide. Our commitment to providing the highest level of quality and service to our clients is reinforced by our stellar regulatory track record with the U.S.F.D.A. (no 483 violations from the last 7 inspections spanning 16 years). Calvert conducts hundreds of GLP studies per year to support lead optimization, clinical candidate selection and Investigational New Drug (IND) application filings for our clients. Calvert also performs many longer-term GLP safety assessment studies to continue supporting our clients’ late-stage clinical development programs as well as their NDA (New Drug Application) or BLA (Biologics License Applications) regulatory filings.

About LabCentral (www.labcentral.org)

LabCentral is a first-of-its-kind shared laboratory workspace in the heart of the Kendall Square, Cambridge, biotech innovation hub, designed as a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech startups. It offers everything young companies need to begin lab operations immediately upon move-in and propel their science forward faster and more cost-efficiently. This includes: beautifully designed, fully permitted lab and office space, first-class facility and administrative support, skilled laboratory personnel, peer learning and networking opportunities, an expert speaker series — as well as critical access to potential funders and industry partners. A private, nonprofit institution, its first site opened in 2013, with support from real-estate partner, MIT. Founding sponsors include Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Roche, and Triumvirate Environmental. To accommodate demand for growing startups, LabCentral 610 opened in late 2017, with support from Pfizer. LabCentral now has capacity to serve a total of ~450 scientists and entrepreneurs in about 70 companies across its two-building campus. In 2017, it also added the LabCentral Learning Lab for STEM programming to help inspire the next generation of science entrepreneurs.