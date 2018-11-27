Touch of Modern Partners with Marketing Architects to Launch New National TV Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Men with the means to live an aspired life rarely have time to shop for it. That’s why Touch of Modern provides a shopping experience for busy professionals unwilling to settle for ordinary. Partnering with Marketing Architects, the Minneapolis-based advertising agency, Touch of Modern has just launched a new national TV ad campaign with a spot called, “All it Takes is a Touch.” You can watch the TV ad here.

The spot follows one man’s journey as he uses the Touch of Modern app to replace mundane objects with exceptional products that allow him to live the way he wants. Shot primarily in Seattle, the spot uses the app to bring products to life and transition between scenes.

“Our customers already live an aspired life,” said Jerry Hum, CEO/Co-Founder at Touch of Modern. “What they don’t have is time. So, we curate products from around the globe to bring them something new every day.”

Marketing Architects continues as the broadcast advertising partner for the brand. In collaboration with Touch of Modern, they crafted the campaign strategy then wrote and produced the TV commercial.

“As we worked together to uncover a new creative direction for the brand, we kept coming back to a single enduring idea,” said Ben Fruehauf, Vice President Creative Director at Marketing Architects. “All it takes is a touch to live the way you want in a world you create.”

