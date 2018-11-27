Cohesity Announces New OEM Partnership With Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Address Mass Data Fragmentation

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover – Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced a new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which will offer a jointly validated secondary data and apps solution on certified HPE servers to customers worldwide.

The best-of-breed solution combines the web-scale simplicity and efficiency of Cohesity software with the power and density of HPE Apollo and HPE ProLiant servers. As a result, customers can more efficiently and effectively manage unstructured data growth, acquire new insights, and reduce costs and complexity with a single, integrated solution.

“Our strengthened partnership with HPE underscores the value of Cohesity’s platform and will bring the power of our combined solution to enterprises across the globe,” said Mohit Aron, CEO and founder of Cohesity. “HPE has committed sales, marketing, and technical support resources to advance our shared vision of transforming the way enterprises protect their data and put it to work.”

Addressing Mass Data Fragmentation

Enterprises today struggle with the growing problem of mass data fragmentation created by a legacy approach to secondary data and applications. This approach relies on a complex patchwork of point products to try and manage secondary workflows, including backups, disaster recovery, file services, object storage, test/dev, archives, and analytics. However, these products generally do not integrate. According to a recent global market study by Vanson Bourne, more than a third of organizations use six or more solutions for all of their secondary data operations and of that, 10 percent use 11 or more solutions to manage this complex web of infrastructure silos.

Cohesity’s joint solution with HPE addresses the challenges of secondary data sprawl and infrastructure silos by consolidating all secondary data and apps on a simple, software-defined, web-scale platform that extends from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud and remote or branch offices. Both rack-scale HPE Apollo servers and rack-optimized HPE ProLiant servers, supported by HPE Pointnext advisory, professional, operational, and financing services, integrate Cohesity software for better protected and more productive secondary data and applications.

“This announcement is a significant step forward, as it brings two leaders in the hybrid cloud market closer together,” said Edwin Yuen, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, Inc. “The strengthened partnership between HPE and Cohesity, with their new jointly certified solution available directly from HPE and its channel partners, expands Cohesity’s reach into large enterprises. With a new solution integrating web-scale Cohesity software on HPE servers, customers can easily consolidate all of their secondary data and apps across their hybrid IT.”

Stronger Partnership Offers Streamlined Approach for Customers

Under the new OEM partnership, Cohesity will leverage HPE’s global supply chain processes and systems to rapidly accelerate customer sales and deployments. Cohesity and HPE customers can minimize deployment risk, complexity, and cost by purchasing the complete, optimized, and jointly validated HPE and Cohesity secondary data and apps solution directly from HPE and its channel partners. HPE will also provide level one and two technical support and collaborate with Cohesity on a comprehensive go-to-market plan.

HPE can now offer a validated, full data stack solution including software, servers, services, and support on one purchase order from customers. It also advances Cohesity’s strategic decision to focus on software while expanding its go-to-market channels through top-tier industry partners.

“Customer expectations for secondary data and applications are rapidly changing as organizations look to extract valuable insights from these large data sets. Our OEM agreement further strengthens the partnership between HPE and Cohesity, making it easier than ever to address the needs of mutual customers with a proven solution from a single trusted partner,” said Patrick Osborne, vice president of Big Data and Secondary Storage, HPE. “Combining the web-scale simplicity and efficiency of Cohesity software with our industry-leading big data and storage infrastructure and services – all available as one integrated solution from HPE – will help enterprises successfully consolidate data silos and accelerate their journey to the hybrid cloud.”

The joint solution will be available from HPE and its channel partners for all customers worldwide in Spring 2019. Meanwhile, Cohesity software continues to be available through the HPE Complete program.

About Cohesity

