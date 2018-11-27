Razer zGold Concludes Global Partnership with Nexon America

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Razer™ (“Razer” or the “Company”, HKEX stock code: 1337), the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers is pleased to announce that Razer zGold, one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, has concluded a global partnership with world-leading game company Nexon America, bringing in a new payment channel to their game titles.

Razer zGold will power payments for blockbuster titles including MapleStory 2, the new MMORPG by Nexon America, which achieved 1 million account creation in a week since its global launch on 10 October 2018, for gamers across markets to make in-game purchases with Razer zGold. Razer will work with them to design exclusive Razer-branded in-game items to entice gamers for top-ups using Razer zGold. On top of that, every Razer zGold spent earns gamers Razer zSilver, the loyalty reward points for redeeming Razer gear, discount vouchers, exclusive products and more.

Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer said: “We are thrilled to see significant progress in the Razer zGold virtual credits business. Through our partnership with a world-leading game company like Nexon America, we have further cemented Razer zGold’s position as a choice partner for gaming and content companies. We look forward to bringing more value to our partners and users leveraging Razer’s brand positioning, extensive user base and strong offline network.”

“We are glad to further our partnership with Razer and looking forward to more lucrative results with titles like MapleStory 2 available on the Razer zGold platform,” said Jungsoo Lee, General Manager at Nexon America.

For the six months ended 30 June 2018, Razer zGold virtual credits made up the majority of Razer’s Services business revenues, which was US$17.0 million with a gross profit margin of 63.4%.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer zGold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) with more than 80 live games operated across more than 190 countries, is a global leader in online games. Nexon America introduced micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model in the Western market, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Nexon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the company was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™