TU Wien and Silvaco Collaborate on New MRAM Device Technology Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco, Inc. today announced the opening of a second Christian Doppler Laboratory (CDL) in partnership with the Institute for Microelectronics, TU Wien. The new CDL, officially opened November 12th will develop new device simulation solutions for MRAM, a novel non-volatile memory technology.

"The fact that memory components are constantly becoming smaller and smaller is driven by the constant need for devices with lower power and higher capacity," said Dr. Siegfried Selberherr, Professor at the Institute for Microelectronics, TU Wien. "Conventional technologies are now reaching the limits of miniaturization and new technologies are being developed to replace them. The new CD lab will make an important contribution by exploring the foundations of possible memory alternatives and harnessing this new knowledge to the advantage of semiconductor businesses and their customers."

Magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) is a non-volatile memory technology with the potential to become a dominant alternative to DRAM and SRAM, and the future possibility to become a universal memory for digital devices. MRAM has the operation speed close to SRAM while using lower power and less area for an equivalent memory density. This characteristic makes MRAM suitable for a large number of applications, such as automotive and industrial where both performance and non-volatile memory are required.

“New digital device technologies will enable the next generation of smart components for consumer and industrial applications,” said Dr. Viktor Sverdlov from the Institute for Microelectronics, TU Wien, and who heads the new Christian Doppler Laboratory. “MRAM has the potential to deliver both more memory density and much lower power consumption extending memory beyond the current solutions. TCAD device simulation of this new device technology is an essential step in making this change possible for the industry.”

“TCAD simulation always plays a significant role launching, supporting and optimizing new technologies and this is also true for novel memories such as MRAM,” said Dr. Eric Guichard, VP and GM of the TCAD Division at Silvaco. “Silvaco has a long history pioneering new technologies and this new CDL is the latest addition to Silvaco’s TCAD development which is also progressing on high speed TCAD, atomistic simulation for advanced logic and cryogenic simulation for supercomputing. We are pleased to undertake this second technology partnership with the Institute for Microelectronics, TU Wien, and together we will continue to deliver research at the leading edge of semiconductor design."

About TU Wien Institute for Microelectronics

The TU Wien Institute for Microelectronics' main research focus is the development of models, software algorithms and tools for the simulation of semiconductor devices and technological process steps. These tools are applied either to the improvement of existing ULSI semiconductor devices or to support the development of new technologies. As the Institute does not have any direct access to fabrication facilities, the successful research strongly relies on intensive co-operation with national, European, and international industrial partners. The Institute is also involved in Austrian and European research programs.

www.iue.tuwien.ac.at

About Christian Doppler Research Association (CDG)

The Christian Doppler Research Association (CDG) is considered a pioneer in Austria for successful collaborations between science and the private sector. For 25 years, CD Laboratories have opened the door for cooperation partners to perform application-oriented basic research of mutual benefit for companies and science. The Christian Doppler Research Association, funds application-oriented basic research and gives companies effective access to new knowledge and operates as the interface between business and science.

www.cdg.ac.at

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products and meet the ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia.