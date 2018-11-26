Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions Teams with IOTAS to Bring Smart Apartments to Students at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, has partnered with IOTAS, an innovator in premier smart apartment technology, to deliver the first completely integrated smart home experience for Purdue University students as part of the Aspire at Discovery Park apartment community Balfour Beatty is currently developing. This project marks the first fully equipped smart home community in Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions’ portfolio, as well as IOTAS’s first foray outside of conventional multifamily and into the student housing market.

Opening in August 2019, Aspire at Discovery Park will offer students the ability to fully operate and customize their living environment from a simple smart phone app. The units will boast a wide variety of smart home features, including smart lighting, thermostats, outlets, sensors and locks, as well as full integration with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant. Located in the Discovery Park area of Purdue’s main campus in West Lafayette, IN, Aspire at Discovery Park is the area’s first apartment community to feature a fully integrated smart home technology system installed during construction and operational in all 835 units.

“Providing residents with a plug-n-play-ready smart apartment is just another extension of our commitment to delivering custom, cutting-edge solutions for the projects we develop,” says Bob Shepko, President of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “We’re excited to partner with an innovative company like IOTAS to bring the very latest smart home technology to the students at Purdue University.”

“Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is a leader in the space and is reinventing student living. We’re happy to partner with them to take their communities to the next level with a smart and connected lifestyle,” said Sce Pike, CEO of IOTAS. “Student housing and Generation Z are extremely fast growing markets and we are happy to continue to assist in adding substantial benefits for students as well as the property management teams.”

IOTAS delivers a fully-connected, smart home experience for residents and property managers that integrates Internet of Things (IoT) technology directly into multifamily units. IOTAS-enabled apartments support a wide variety of connected devices, including popular products like Honeywell and Amazon’s Echo. The IOTAS platform can currently be found in multifamily communities across 40 US markets and is actively expanding into the Canadian market.

