Westex by Milliken and Teijin Aramid Join Forces in Asia Pacific to Revolutionize Aramid FR Fabric Market

SPARTANBURG, S.C. & ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading U.S. flame resistant (FR) textiles brand Westex™ by Milliken™ and global aramid fiber producer Teijin Aramid announce a joint technology and commercial partnership for Southeast Asia and Australasia.

“For Milliken, a collaboration with Teijin Aramid is a meeting of minds,” according to Steve Layton, vice president of sales and marketing for Westex by Milliken. “Our reliance on research and development, paired with more than 60 years of manufacturing and supplying expert FR solutions, is bolstered by Teijin’s world-class technological capabilities and standing as a trusted global leader in inherent FR aramid fibers. Within a short time, this partnership has produced technologically advanced FR fabric for our customers facing jobsite hazards such as flash fires, and this is only the beginning.”

Combining more than 100 years of FR innovation, Westex by Milliken and Teijin Aramid look to improve the reputable aramid-based FR solutions in the Asian market. As a brand of Milliken & Company, a global protective and performance textiles, chemical and floor covering manufacturer, Westex by Milliken fabrics underpin FR garments relied upon every day around the world — illustrating a trusted track record of performance and dependability. Westex by Milliken utilizes Milliken’s legacy of more than 150 years of innovation and a strong commitment to research and development to produce branded FR textiles that are leaders in a variety of protection industries. As the world’s number one aramid producer, Teijin brought the first aramid fibers to market in the early 1970s and continues to be a leader in best-in-class FR fiber technologies. Teijin has demonstrated its dedication to performance-driven, aramid-based solutions markets worldwide over the course of the past century.

“Teijin Aramid is delighted to team-up with Milliken. We look forward to jointly exploring opportunities to better serve customers, combining our technical brains as well as commercial power. The vast experience and know-how of Teijin Aramid, combined with the expertise of Westex by Milliken makes for a powerful and winning combination,” says Bernd Steinmann, Teijin Aramid’s global business manager protective apparel.

As a result of the partnership, Westex by Milliken and Teijin Aramid proudly present Westex™ Synergy™ Pro, a cutting-edge aramid FR fabric. Compliant to NFPA 2112 and NFPA 70E, and certified to EN ISO 11611 and EN ISO 11612 for oil and gas industry flash fire hazards, Westex Synergy Pro offers the highest comfort level in a reputable protective aramid fabric for daily wear FR apparel. Exclusive to the Southeast Asia and Australasian markets, Westex Synergy Pro is available for purchase beginning November 27, 2018.

Powered by Teijinconex® meta-aramid staple fibers, Westex Synergy Pro builds on Westex by Milliken’s award-winning FR expertise to create a performance-driven aramid fabric with guaranteed FR protection. Westex Synergy Pro features superior softness and six times better moisture-wicking capabilities compared to other leading aramid FR fabrics. Available in a variety of colors and in both 160 g/m2 and 200 g/m2 weights, Westex Synergy Pro makes FR daily wear uniforms a simple and attractive safety solution for the Asia Pacific oil and gas industry.

“This Westex by Milliken and Teijin Aramid partnership ushers in a new era of possibilities for FR apparel for Southeast Asia and Australasia, for which we are honored to lead the charge,” Layton adds.

“We see this partnership with Milliken in Asia Pacific as an important stepping stone for future growth together,” underlines Erik Delnoij, vice president of sales and marketing for Teijin Aramid.

Attendees at OSEA 2018 in Singapore can learn more about this partnership and Westex Synergy Pro at show stand 1Q4-10 and BT3-07.

About Teijin Aramid

Teijin Aramid is a subsidiary of the Teijin Group and world leader in aramids. Its aramid products Twaron®, Teijinconex®, Technora® and its ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW-PE) Endumax® are renowned for their strength, sustainability, safety, heat resistance and low weight and are used in different applications and markets including automotive, ballistic protection, marine, civil engineering, protective clothing, ropes, fiber optic cables and oil & gas. These high-performance materials are produced in the Netherlands and Japan. For more information: www.teijinaramid.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Please visit www.teijin.com.

About Westex by Milliken

Westex by Milliken, a Milliken & Company business, has more than 60 years of experience manufacturing flame resistant fabrics. Millions of garments made with Westex brand FR fabrics are in service globally in the utility, electrical maintenance, oil and gas, and metals industries. With a strong commitment to the FR clothing marketplace and a deep understanding of the needs of the FR supply-chain and end users, Westex by Milliken has a proven track record of offering FR fabrics with an excellent balance of protection, comfort and value. For more information, visit www.westex.com, and join us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Milliken

Milliken has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for more than 150 years. Our research, design, and manufacturing expertise reaches across a breadth of disciplines including specialty chemicals, floor covering, and performance and protective textiles. An unwavering commitment to ethics guides our work to redefine how we add strength and protection to products, how we infuse vibrancy and color into our surroundings, and how we care for the environment. For us, success is when discoveries made within Milliken help us all have more meaningful connections with the world. Discover Milliken at www.milliken.com, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.