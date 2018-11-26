Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Partner to Bring the World of Aquaman to the Roblox Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox announced today a partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the upcoming holiday release of the action-adventure film, Aquaman, by launching an immersive experience on Roblox called Aquaman: Home is Calling. The film, from director James Wan, depicts the origin story of half-man, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry on a journey to discover his rightful place as hero and king. Aquaman is scheduled to debut in theaters worldwide on Friday, December 21st, 2018.

Aquaman: Home is Calling takes players on a quest throughout Atlantis to help Aquaman find the Lost Trident of Atlan and ultimately reclaim the throne from his half-brother, King Orm. If Aquaman fails, the surface world and kingdoms beneath the sea will descend into a global war.

“ The Roblox platform lets players enjoy deeply immersive experiences with their friends,” said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer at Roblox. “ We’re excited to work with Warner Bros. Pictures again to spark the imagination of millions of players as they collaboratively explore this new underwater world on the Roblox platform ahead of the movie’s release this December."

“ We are always looking for new and innovative ways to engage and delight moviegoers,” said Andrew Hotz, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures. “ Following the success we had working with Roblox this year to immerse their users in the ‘80s nostalgia of the Oasis in Ready Player One and a mysterious and haunting 1920s Paris in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, we couldn’t be more thrilled for audiences and Roblox players to experience the epic world of Atlantis in Aquaman.”

In Aquaman: Home is Calling, players take on the superpowers of Aquaman, including his strength, swimming ability, and control over sea life, to navigate progressively through and unlock three areas in the city, complete missions, and win new customizations for their Roblox avatar at each stage. In addition to individual missions, the combined effort of the Roblox community as a whole is required to unlock certain chambers, complete trials, and earn exclusive digital rewards, including the grand prize: a limited-edition Aquaman HERO Suit.

Aquaman: Home is Calling is live on the Roblox platform and is open to anyone who has a Roblox account. Specific details can be found at www.roblox.com/aquaman.

ABOUT AQUAMAN

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role.

Wan directs from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, story by Geoff Johns, James Wan and Will Beall, based on characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger for DC. The film is produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive producers.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Peter Safran Production, a James Wan Film, Aquaman. The film is set to hit theaters December 21st in 3D and 2D and IMAX and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. www.aquamanmovie.com

ABOUT ROBLOX

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 70 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital worlds. All of these digital worlds are built by the Roblox community, made up of over 4 million creators. comScore ranks Roblox as one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18 based on both average monthly visits and time spent. For more information, please visit https://corp.roblox.com/.