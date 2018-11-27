Grandstream and AINEO Networks Announces Distribution Partnership in Japan

BOSTON & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grandstream announced today a new partnership with AINEO Networks. Under this partnership, AINEO Networks is now an authorized distributor in Japan for sales, installation, maintenance and support of Grandstream’s solutions nationwide. Customers throughout Japan can now utilize Grandstream’s innovative and award-winning voice, video, data and mobility solutions to build and deploy robust communication solutions through AINEO’s service offerings.

“We are excited to partner with AINEO to expand our presence in Japan and further extend our renowned communication products throughout the country,” said Rachel Saunders, Grandstream’s APAC Sales Director. “AINEO is the ideal partner for Grandstream, as they offer tremendous value-added services and expertise in bringing innovative products into Japan and the North Asian market.”

“Our team is excited to roll out Grandstream products on both our cloud services and to our various sales partners around the nation,” commented Spencer Wolfe, Managing Director at AINEO Networks. “Grandstream is extremely responsive to the market with solutions that get the job done in VoIP, Security, WIFI, and other great products for the network. We take up the challenge of rolling out more Grandstream products into Japan as we choose to work with bright, quick, and flexible suppliers.”

Founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1997, AINEO Networks is Japan's leading distributor of cutting edge technology. Best known for supporting airlines, financial institutions, hospitality, dealing rooms and omni-channel contact centers in Japan with the best technology products, AINEO Networks is also known for localizing and introducing both North American and European technology software and hardware products into the Japan market.

Grandstream's state-of-the-art SIP solutions allow businesses, enterprises and residential users to build powerful, customized and easy-to-use communication platforms. The company offers all of the products needed to build integrated voice, video, data and mobility solutions that increase productivity and make it easier than ever to communicate. Founded in Boston, MA, USA in 2002 as one of the first VoIP manufacturers in the world, Grandstream’s award-winning solutions are relied on in over 150 countries. With a large portfolio of IP desktop, cordless and video IP phones, they offer the ideal IP phone for every need. Grandstream’s UCM series of IP-PBXs has become one of the most popular on-premise IP-PBXs in the world for small-to-medium businesses thanks to its ability to support voice, video, data and mobility communications without requiring any licensing or on-going fees.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AINEO

AINEO Networks is an engineering firm, communications service provider (CSP), and a technology firm based in Tokyo Japan. AINEO (eye-neh-o) was founded in 1997 by engineers from AT&T and NEC. Besides rolling out Japan's fastest growing phone service, AINEO has helped introduce several brands into the Japan market for software, telecom, WIFI, and session border controllers. Some of these brands are GFI Software, ShoreTel, Mitel, Snom, and Audiocodes. AINEO's mantra is to be BQF or bright, quick, and flexible in business from the young new hire player to the CEO.

*Grandstream and the Grandstream logo are registered trademarks of Grandstream Networks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.