WorldQuant and Udacity Hiring Partnership Brings New Career Opportunities to Global Talent

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorldQuant, the global quantitative asset management firm, and Udacity, the global online learning platform, today announced a new hiring partnership intended to augment professional opportunities available for qualified Udacity students and alumni, providing WorldQuant with increased access to leading talent around the world.

Through the expanded partnership, Udacity students and alumni qualify for a streamlined interview process for consultant positions at WorldQuant Virtual Research Center (VRC). VRC is an online platform that enables individuals to conduct research and seek to build high-quality algorithms that may be used in WorldQuant’s systematic financial strategies. VRC currently has over 1,200 consultants globally. Consultants have flexibility in their hours and work location, are compensated based on their activity and productivity, are eligible for additional compensation based on their algorithms’ performance and may ultimately be considered for full-time positions.

VRC is actively recruiting students and alumni from the Udacity Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analytics for Business, Machine Learning Engineer and Data Scientist Nanodegree programs, with more than 500 candidates currently under consideration. Additionally, more than 100,000 Udacity students and alumni are eligible to apply for VRC consultant positions.

“We are excited to expand the opportunity set for leading talent. This partnership directly aligns with our priorities – empowering global quantitative talent and making high-quality opportunities more accessible around the world,” said Igor Tulchinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WorldQuant.

“By working with industry leader WorldQuant to design Nanodegree programs, Udacity maps precise job skills needed for highly sought-after roles. With this partnership, Udacity supports our global network of students and alumni in advancing their careers,” said Stuart Frye, VP of Partnerships at Udacity. “Our hiring partnership gives WorldQuant direct access to Udacity students and alumni with the knowledge and technical skills WorldQuant is seeking. For Udacity students and alumni, this hiring partnership opens up new opportunities at a pioneering company in quantitative finance.”

The hiring partnership builds on the Artificial Intelligence for Trading Nanodegree that Udacity launched in August 2018 in partnership with WorldQuant, in which students learn the basics of quantitative trading, analyze alternative data and use machine learning to generate algorithms. Enrollment in this Nanodegree program now includes more than 1,000 students around the world.

VRC has more than 70,000 users from 180 countries and over 2,000 universities who are given the opportunity to learn about quantitative finance, build financial models, participate in global competitions and be considered for research consultant positions. WorldQuant users have collectively run over 93 million simulations on VRC’s online platform. Additional information, including how to register for VRC, can be found at www.WorldQuantVRC.com.

About WorldQuant

WorldQuant is a global quantitative asset management firm that was founded in 2007 by Igor Tulchinsky and has over $7 billion in assets under management. The firm has more than 25 offices in 15 countries and over 700 employees and 1,200 consultants. WorldQuant develops and deploys systematic investment strategies across a variety of asset classes in global markets, utilizing a proprietary research platform and investment process. For more information on WorldQuant’s culture and philosophy, please visit www.WeAreWorldQuant.com.

About Udacity

Udacity is a global, online, lifelong learning platform connecting education to jobs and providing students with skills to advance careers. Udacity Nanodegree programs provide credentials earned through a series of online courses and projects in an array of subjects from self-driving cars and AI to data science and digital marketing. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to close talent gaps. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the privately-funded company has offices in Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Its investors include Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com/school-of-ai.