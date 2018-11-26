Kopin Announces New Consumer Augmented Reality (AR) Win

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, today announced that SKULLY Technologies has incorporated Kopin’s WQVGA Microdisplay and A230 driver IC in the SKULLY FENIX AR motorcycle helmet.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, SKULLY Technologies designs and manufactures the SKULLY FENIX AR “smart helmet.” The sleek, attractive design integrates a rear view camera, heads-up display, in helmet turn-by-turn navigation, and audio and smart voice controls. The SKULLY FENIX AR provides augmented reality experience by providing the rider critical information while they look through their visor in order to increase the rider’s situational awareness and improve safety. The FENIX AR (with an ASP of $1,899) is currently available in three attractive colors and six different sizes.

“Kopin’s renowned industry-leading expertise in microdisplays and optical technologies was very evident to us when choosing a near-to-eye display,” said Ivan Contreras, President and CEO, SKULLY Technologies. “Kopin’s WQVGA display is a key feature of the SKULLY FENIX AR smart helmet, and plays a significant role in increasing rider safety while also improving the riding experience.”

“We are delighted that SKULLY Technologies has chosen our WQVGA LCD for its smart motorcycle helmet,” said Greg Truman, Head of Industrial and Enterprise AR, Kopin. “We have a long and rich history of developing products for augmented reality applications for the military. Now you are seeing these products moving into industrial and consumer markets to improve worker productivity, safety and increasing the joy of an experience.”

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components, providing individual capabilities, or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Today, Kopin is focused on helping its customers develop wearable headset systems more rapidly. The low power, high brightness, WQVGA Microdisplay, selected by SKULLY, has a resolution of 428x240 and is .21” diagonal.

To learn more about Kopin, visit www.kopin.com.

To learn more about SKULLY Technologies and reserve the FENIX AR, visit https://skullytechnologies.com/.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking” statements under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating our belief that our products are moving into industrial markets and consumer markets to improve worker productivity, safety and increasing the joy of an experience. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, there may not be demand for our products in the industrial or consumer markets; we may have production issues which prevent us from shipping our products; customers may choose our competitor products and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in Kopin’s periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, and Kopin’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Kopin and only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.