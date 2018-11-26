Ellie Mae Goes All-In on AWS

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) is moving its infrastructure to AWS—going all-in on the world’s leading cloud—to rebuild its core applications and create new digital products for the evolving needs of homebuyers. Ellie Mae will use the breadth and depth of AWS services, including compute, storage, database, serverless, and containers, to develop new ways of delivering the true digital mortgage and simplifying the loan process for its customers and partners. Ellie Mae built a company-wide data lake on AWS using Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to better understand, personalize, and further automate digital lending.

With AWS, Ellie Mae will become a more agile organization, reducing operating costs, and accelerating its pace of innovation so that it can better serve customers including banks, credit unions, and mortgage lending institutions of all sizes. Migrating to AWS has enabled Ellie Mae to adopt a microservices architecture to support its applications, regardless of scale, load, or complexity. Ellie Mae uses AWS Lambda to run code without provisioning or managing servers, Elastic Container Service for Containers to develop micro services, and Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS) to decouple and scale microservices, distributed systems, and serverless applications on AWS. This shift to AWS makes it easier for Ellie Mae to innovate on the fly and accelerate its time to market for new loan management features.

“We process more than a third of mortgage applications in the United States, and use AWS to help us deliver on our mission of the true digital mortgage, so lenders can achieve compliance, quality, and efficiency,” said Satheesh Ravala, Senior Vice President, Cloud Engineering and Operations at Ellie Mae. “AWS gives us an unmatched set of cloud services and a highly reliable infrastructure to work with as we continue to build solutions that provide borrowers and lenders with the best digital loan experiences. As a result of early successes on AWS, we are confident that their services will continue to give us what we need to be nimble, innovate, achieve results, and cut costs while we grow and expand our business well into the future.”

“Leading companies in financial services like Ellie Mae turn to AWS for the agility, security, performance, and cloud services required to operate at scale and with speed,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “Ellie Mae is able to use the breadth and depth of the world’s leading cloud to be more efficient and innovative, refocusing their manpower and capital on ways to automate the mortgage lending process instead of infrastructure procurement and management. We are pleased to continue our work with Ellie Mae as they build anew and operationalize their processes on AWS so that lenders can process applications, deliver decisions, and provide funding to borrowers quickly.”

About Amazon Web Services

For over 12 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 125 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 57 Availability Zones (AZs) within 19 geographic regions around the world, spanning the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.