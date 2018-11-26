Mobileye Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Mobileye, an Intel company, chose AWS as its preferred public cloud provider for its autonomous vehicle business. Mobileye is running core workloads on AWS for greater speed, agility, and compute power. AWS will enable Mobileye to innovate at a rapid pace using AWS’s broad and deep portfolio of services, including compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and edge computing, to supply automakers with the most advanced self-driving applications. As Mobileye grows workloads on AWS, the organization will build a data lake on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to ingest, process, and analyze hundreds of petabytes of vehicle data gathered from sensors, images, and video feeds. Insights gained from this data will give Mobileye the ability to fine tune its technology in significantly shorter cycles and iterate on its autonomous vehicle capabilities.

“AWS gives us the most comprehensive set of services and the best performance so that we can provide our teams with the cloud capabilities required to deliver autonomous vehicles,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mobileye. “Making AWS our preferred cloud provider aligns with our overall technical strategy and desired pace of innovation. We are becoming a more agile organization on AWS, and continuing our 18-year history of leveraging the most advanced machine learning and deep learning technologies available.”

“With AWS, Mobileye is accelerating the introduction of technologies that automate driving tasks to make autonomous vehicles a reality,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “AWS’s industry-leading services are enabling Mobileye to quickly innovate on top of our highly scalable, fault-tolerant infrastructure. Mobileye can now operate at peak performance, glean insights from their data, and speed up the development process required to put self-driving vehicles on the roadway much faster.”

About Amazon Web Services

For over 12 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 125 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 57 Availability Zones (AZs) within 19 geographic regions around the world, spanning the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the UK. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Mobileye

Mobileye is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. Mobileye’s technology keeps passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. Mobileye’s proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a RoadBook™ of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REM™; and provide mapping for autonomous driving.