Fusion Antibodies and Analytics Engines to incorporate artificial intelligence into its world class antibody humanization service.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Antibodies plc, experts in antibody engineering and Analytics Engines, an advanced data analytics company, have announced a strategic collaboration to incorporate machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) into Fusion Antibodies’ CDRx™ humanization platform. This collaboration will boost Fusion Antibodies’ continual efforts to improve its algorithms to understand the structure/function relationship of its target antibodies. The CDRx™ platform makes it possible to perform multiple virtual experiments with panels of selected antibodies to discover properties that meet desired functionality and developability requirements with the long-term goal of reducing development costs and accelerating timelines so that novel antibody drugs can reach patients faster.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with the team at Analytics Engines to incorporate artificial intelligence into our CDRx™ platform. At Fusion Antibodies we want to keep differentiating our product to make sure it’s the best humanization platform in the world, and that’s our goal, keeping ourselves in front. Collaborating with Analytics Engines will allow us to drive up our quality and add more certainty and manufacturability to the products,” said Paul Kerr, CEO of Fusion Antibodies.

“Analytics Engines are excited to be part of this collaboration, assisting Fusion Antibodies in taking the CDRx platform to the next level. Using our expertise in Machine Learning and AI, Fusion Antibodies will be able to create ML models to continually improve their antibody humanization process” said Aislinn Rice, CEO of Analytics Engines.

About Fusion Antibodies plc

Fusion Antibodies is a world leading Contract Research Organisation (CRO), established in 2001. Working with an international client base, Fusion Antibodies provides services covering all aspects of antibody development including stable cell line development.

Fusion Antibodies is a publicly held company, trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE FAB.L) with headquarters in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Our world class services, unrivalled expertise and commitment to clients make Fusion Antibodies your first choice for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

We understand what is important to you. At Fusion Antibodies we designed a pipeline of services to accelerate your program into the clinic. We offer a complete range of antibody services in Discovery, Engineering and Supply. With multiple client antibodies in phase 1 and 2 trials we begin each project with the end in mind, to deliver the best possible antibodies.

To find out how Fusion Antibodies can help accelerate your program into the clinic visit www.fusionantibodies.com.

About Analytics Engines

Analytics Engines is a global leader in the delivery and implementation of advanced Data Analytics Solutions. Headquartered in Belfast, Analytics Engines employs 20 people with expertise in data infrastructure, data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics and visualizations.

Analytics Engines technology and expertise enables organisations to convert data into valuable business insights. We have developed a range of high-value solutions within the healthcare, government and private sectors. Built upon the Analytics Engines XDP™ data platform, the company has also developed a range of products for smart cities, healthcare, and governmental bodies.

To find out how Analytics Engines can help you gain value from you data visit us at – www.analyticsengines.com