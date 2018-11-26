Air Bud Entertainment Transforms Business Operations With Cohesity – Streamlining Backup and Recovery, Data Archiving and Restoration

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that Air Bud Entertainment, has realized significant cost and efficiency benefits using Cohesity’s secondary data solution. With Cohesity, Air Bud Entertainment now leverages a simple, web-scale platform for accelerated backup and recovery and for long-term retention and archival of millions of large files.

When its legacy solution for secondary workloads gave out, Air Bud Entertainment faced an immediate need for a new solution to cost-effectively protect and manage just over one petabyte of data and more than 80 servers. The IT team wanted to eliminate a variety of challenges and issues associated with its legacy backup solution such as failed tapes, difficulty retrieving assets from tapes, and time-consuming and costly processes for managing tapes. In addition, the IT team wanted to automate the manual process of storing data in the cloud and eliminate tedious and inefficient data archiving and restoration tasks.

After evaluating tape providers and modern hyperconverged solutions, Air Bud Entertainment deployed Cohesity C2600 nodes and Cohesity DataProtect and DataPlatform Cloud Edition for archiving data to AWS Glacier.

“For a film production environment, it was key to quickly and easily retrieve and restore files, and to seamlessly archive to the cloud,” said Tyson Clark, technical director, Air Bud Entertainment. “In our business, if we cannot restore data for our production teams fast enough, then that may mean we miss production deadlines or our film isn’t launched on Netflix when we want. The Cohesity solution was key to our bottom line.”

Now, more than 90 terabytes of data is backed up to Cohesity, and additional data is easily moved to Amazon Glacier for archival storage. Thanks to Cohesity’s Google-like search capabilities and features, the company can quickly retrieve a file from AWS cloud storage without burdening additional resources. The backup process is simpler and faster, complete in less than 30 minutes (even with multiple backups running at once), and avoids additional tape maintenance and storage space costs.

Fast backups also drive down costs during the filming process. Data from a full camera card is now downloaded easily and put back into production within two hours — a process that previously took an entire day and required extra camera cards costing $15,000 per shoot.

Using Cohesity, Air Bud Entertainment realized the following results:

Simplified and fast backup and recovery on a single web-scale platform

Native integration with AWS for seamless cloud storage

Significant cost savings for IT and film production crews

Intuitive interface and top-notch support for easy deployment, helpful monitoring and reporting, and easy transition for upgrades and adding nodes

To learn more, check out the case study, “Air Bud Entertainment Selects Cohesity for Modern Backup and Recovery From Edge to Cloud,” on Cohesity’s website. Cohesity also announced more details about its expanded relationship with AWS in a press release today.

