U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Tetra Tech $100 Million Contract for Architect-Engineer Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District selected Tetra Tech for a $100 million, five-year, multiple-award contract for architect-engineer (A-E) services throughout the Republic of Korea.

The Far East District is one of four districts in the U.S. Army Corps Pacific Ocean Division providing vital public engineering services to strengthen the United States security and reduce risks from disasters. Under this contract, Tetra Tech will provide A-E technical services in support of the U.S. Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies. Tetra Tech will conduct site investigations, prepare engineering studies, conceptual designs, and full design documents; as well as provide planning and construction management services. Projects may include the design of innovative new structures, and improvement of existing infrastructure including the adoption of the latest technical advancements in water delivery systems. Tetra Tech will advance sustainability and resilience in design and incorporate Leadership in Environmental Engineering and Design (LEED) features into projects completed under this contract.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to supporting the Far East District in its mission to contribute significantly to the peace and security in the Pacific region.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering services. We are differentiated by Leading with Science® to provide innovative technical solutions to our clients. We support global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. With more than 17,000 associates worldwide, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems.

