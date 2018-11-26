Apps Associates Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apps Associates LLC has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to provide services and develop solutions for migration, hosting, and managed services (application, infrastructure) on AWS. In particular, Apps Associates will leverage its expertise and experience for customers with Oracle legacy applications, databases, and technology.

AWS recognizes Apps Associates as a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with the knowledge, processes, and tools to help customers cost-effectively plan and execute the transition and management of complex Oracle environments to AWS. As a result of this agreement, Apps Associates and AWS are committed to provide significant resources to build and optimize related services and solutions in areas such as:

Training of Apps Associates sales, marketing, and technical teams

Certification for technical associates

Marketing investment to promote the benefits of application migration to AWS

Sales enablement and customer engagement to simplify the transition to AWS

Program management and technical expertise from AWS Product and ProServe teams

Apps Associates has repeatedly demonstrated this expertise over the past six years with over 80 Oracle workload migrations including 43 enterprise ERP applications. Chris Gattoni, Information Technology Manager for RISO, Inc., described his experience with Oracle migration to AWS: “Apps Associates migrated a complex set of business applications including Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Business Intelligence and Oracle Data Integrator to a single AWS environment supporting our North America operations. It worked very well and the migration process was very straight forward. The cutovers were completed smoothly, with zero business disruption. Apps Associates manages the entire environment today allowing us to focus on supporting our business and our customers.” RISO is the global leader in digital duplicator technology with products sold in 150 countries worldwide. RISO, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of RISO Kagaku Corporation, from Tokyo, Japan.

Apps Associates is working with AWS in targeted strategic areas, such as Oracle migration and management. “Customers have deployed Oracle applications and technology over many years in order to run their business operations,” said Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are excited to support Apps Associates as they assist more customers to migrate these mission-critical workloads to AWS, coupled with comprehensive optimization and cloud managed services.”

Sridhar Bogelli, CEO of Apps Associates, adds, “Our customers continue to invest in cloud transformation strategies which allow them to increase agility, drive innovation, and reduce costs. Many of these customers have legacy Oracle environments that are integral to business operations and which are often highly customized. AWS provides a market-leading breadth of services to optimize cloud-based infrastructure and applications. Apps Associates has been working with AWS since 2012, helping customers plan and execute a reliable path for Oracle on AWS. We look forward to expanding the existing relationship through this strategic initiative, reinforcing a common commitment to customer success.”

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a global IT professional services firm offering solutions for Cloud Migration and Managed Services, Analytics and Integration. Our mission is focused on customer-centric services for Oracle applications and technology which support the transformation to cloud through competency, innovation and commitment to our clients and associates. Apps Associates is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network and Managed Service Provider, Oracle Platinum Partner and a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner. Learn more about us at http://www.appsassociates.com.