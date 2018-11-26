Indonesia Places Significant Order for New LuViva Devices and Single-Use Cervical Guides

NORCROSS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (PINK SHEETS: GTHP) reported today that its distribution partner for Indonesia, the world’s fourth largest country, placed purchase orders for four LuViva devices and 4,500 high margin, single use Cervical Guides. The four additional units bring the total sold and placed in Indonesia to 31, with approximately 1/3 of these units shipped in the last year.

To date, many of the units have been placed by The Bali Provincial Health Office into regional health clinics as they continue to expand LuViva usage in their women’s health program. The sizable number of single-use Cervical Guides ordered continues the trend of higher usage rates, as each patient test requires a new Cervical Guide.

“As we indicated in our last update regarding Indonesia, we expected additional orders for the quarter. Sales revenue for Indonesia for this quarter is on par with our previous best quarter there, and along with the sale of 6,500 Cervical Guides, it is easily our most profitable,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO. “We expect continued sales growth next year based on projections from our distribution partner.”

There are about 2.6 billion women aged 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer worldwide. The world market for cervical cancer screening and diagnostics, as currently practiced using cytology (Pap test) for primary screening, is estimated at $6 billion and is projected to grow to almost $9 billion by 2020.

About LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan

LuViva is a technologically advanced diagnostic device that scans the cervix with light and uses spectroscopy to measure how light interacts with the cervical tissue. Spectroscopy identifies chemical and structural indicators of precancer that may be below the surface of the cervix or misdiagnosed as benign. This technique is called biophotonics. Unlike Pap, HPV tests or biopsies, LuViva does not require laboratory analysis or a tissue sample, and is designed to provide results immediately, which may result in eliminating costly, painful and unnecessary additional testing. LuViva is intended for use with women who have undergone initial screening and are called back for follow up with a colposcopy examination, which in many cases, involves taking a biopsy of the cervix. It has also been used in clinical studies in Turkey, Nigeria and Indonesia as a means to screen women for cervical cancer where the availability of infrastructure necessary for Pap and HPV testing is restricted. The device is used in conjunction with the LuViva® Cervical Guide single-use patient interface and calibration disposable.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (PINK SHEETS: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

