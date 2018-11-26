Virtusa Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Cloud Adoption and Innovation for Enterprises Globally

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT outsourcing services that accelerates business outcomes for its clients, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The intent of the agreement is to provide enterprise customers with transformative and sustainable benefits such as rationalization, technical debt elimination, automation, and modernization to reduce costs and increase velocity.

"By working together, we believe we can address the increasing customer demand for cloud transformation expertise in industry verticals such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences and more to create significant value for all parties in the process,” said Terry Wise, global vice president of Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Virtusa is a valued member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and the SCA deepens the relationship between our two organizations to provide more value to our customers.”

“While the capture, storage, and processing of real-world data from patients has become technologically feasible, concerns over how to best utilize this data, both ethically and legally, in research programs continues to create challenges for the industry,” said Daniel H. Robertson, PhD, vice president of Digital Technology and director of the Applied Data Sciences Center for the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI). “By leveraging AWS, Virtusa was able to provide us with an environment where we can test the value of synthetic data on Virtusa’s vLife open innovation platform powered by AWS. This allows us to access some of the best technology, including synthetic data, to accelerate research for disease understanding, leading to potential new therapies and digital diagnostics.”

“As a firm, our roots and ethos are deep in software engineering. With our deep domain and digital engineering expertise, combined with AWS’s strong technology, we can help customers accelerate time-to-market and reduce costs for their enterprises. Over the years, Virtusa’s global clients have benefited from the relationship between AWS and Virtusa, and with this SCA, they can reap countless new benefits,” said Samir Dhir, president at Virtusa. “Our program with IBRI is only one example of how we are working with clients to solve complex industry issues. We have also solved similar issues for companies in other industries, such as banking, insurance, media, communication, info services, healthcare and life sciences. We look forward to a continued collaboration with AWS and our clients in all industries, to drive transformation efforts across cloud adoption and innovation, and to help them stay competitive in this technology-led world.”

Under this SCA, Virtusa and AWS will work closely to develop a greater talent pool through extensive training and certification of Virtusa associates on AWS technologies. Another critical tenet of the SCA is to build solutions to help clients drive their digital transformation and adopt cloud at a much faster pace, enabling them to innovate in an agile environment. Virtusa’s strong domain expertise in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, communication and media industries, combined with AWS’s innovative technology, will provide customers in all industries with better solutions to their business challenges.

For more information on vLife, please go to: https://www.virtusa.com/vlife/

For more information on the partnership between AWS and Virtusa, please go to: https://www.virtusa.com/partner/aws/

