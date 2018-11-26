XebiaLabs Accelerates Enterprise Application Shift to the Cloud with Amazon Web Services

BOSTON & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, today announced support for new Amazon Web Services (AWS) services designed to simplify and accelerate application migration to the cloud at scale. New integrations of the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform with AWS Service Catalog and support for AWS Fargate, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), and other AWS services, allow developers to easily switch workloads from traditional data centers to AWS. Companies can rely on a highly efficient, compliant, and secure enterprise DevOps process as they are moving applications to the cloud.

“The combination of AWS Service Catalog and the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform provides a highly scalable and structured path to moving enterprise applications to AWS,” said Clive D’Souza, Global Head of AWS Service Catalog BD, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “It was designed to allow companies to offer self-service deployments to their development teams, while supporting compliance, security, and governance requirements across the DevOps pipeline. Teams can now easily access AWS services as an integrated part of their enterprise DevOps processes, and CIOs can rest easy knowing software applications are being built securely and with control, while taking advantage of the flexibility and velocity of the cloud.”

Roadblocks Limiting Cloud Adoption Beyond Pilot Projects

As companies move beyond pilot projects, application development teams and IT organizations are significantly held back by the governance, organizational, and technical challenges of moving applications to the cloud. They struggle with:

Lack of repeatable and reusable processes that work across cloud and traditional applications

Lack of cloud expertise available in heterogeneous application teams

Failed releases and a lack of visibility across the entire code-to-production release process

Neglected security, governance, and compliance requirements that result in substantial vulnerabilities and cost

A DevOps leader at a large North American insurance company voiced the sentiment of many of his industry peers: “After initial success with our first cloud pilot application, we immediately realized that a manual approach that varied from team to team was highly inefficient and did not provide the standardization and controls we needed. In addition, the necessary cloud expertise was practically impossible to replicate across hundreds of application teams.”

XebiaLabs and AWS: Enterprise On-ramp for Cloud Migration at Massive Scale

Designed for Enterprise DevOps needs, the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform delivers release orchestration, analytics, and deployment automation capabilities that are optimized for the cloud. It is ideal for managing application releases across different technologies and hybrid infrastructures in a uniform way. XebiaLabs provides developers a simple path to switch from traditional environments to the cloud without the need for cloud expertise or a change in the end-to-end release process.

In working with AWS, XebiaLabs is rolling out a series of new integrations and features that will simplify and accelerate the way companies migrate applications to the cloud:

AWS Service Catalog and XebiaLabs : Curated Cloud Resources Integrated into the DevOps Pipeline: XebiaLabs’ new integration with AWS Service Catalog provides enterprises with access to approved and curated cloud resources with unmatched simplicity, speed, and control. It seamlessly connects AWS services to the rest of the enterprise DevOps pipeline and allows for a structured software release process that includes governance, compliance, and security requirements. The combination was designed to allow DevOps and cloud teams to create centrally managed DevOps pipelines along with portfolios of approved AWS services. These services are provided through AWS Service Catalog, which allows cloud administrators to pre-configure the setup, control access, and provide teams across the organization with instant access to the AWS resources they need.

: XebiaLabs’ new integration with AWS Service Catalog provides enterprises with access to approved and curated cloud resources with unmatched simplicity, speed, and control. It seamlessly connects AWS services to the rest of the enterprise DevOps pipeline and allows for a structured software release process that includes governance, compliance, and security requirements. The combination was designed to allow DevOps and cloud teams to create centrally managed DevOps pipelines along with portfolios of approved AWS services. These services are provided through AWS Service Catalog, which allows cloud administrators to pre-configure the setup, control access, and provide teams across the organization with instant access to the AWS resources they need. Extensive Support for AWS and Cloud Resources: XebiaLabs continues to enhance its extensive support for a large number of AWS services, including Amazon EC2, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Lambda, AWS Fargate, Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS, Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), AWS CloudFormation, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), AWS Elastic Load Balancing (AWS ELB), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS CodePipeline, and Amazon API Gateway.

XebiaLabs continues to enhance its extensive support for a large number of AWS services, including Amazon EC2, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Lambda, AWS Fargate, Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS, Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), AWS CloudFormation, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), AWS Elastic Load Balancing (AWS ELB), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS CodePipeline, and Amazon API Gateway. Simplified Cloud Adoption for Developers with DevOps As Code and Best-practice Blueprints: The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform is designed to streamline work for all users involved in releasing software, from developers to Ops to business users. In addition to its powerful and simple GUI, XebiaLabs allows developers to manage releases, deploy applications, and provision cloud resources directly from YAML files that they can store in source control alongside their application code. New best-practice blueprints for AWS include deploying a microservices-based container application to Amazon EKS, a monolithic container application to Amazon ECS, and a big-data data lake solution.

XebiaLabs Achieved DevOps Competency Status and is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN)

As part of the close collaboration, XebiaLabs also recently achieved AWS DevOps Competency status and is recognized as an Advanced Technology Partner in the APN. Derek Langone, CEO of XebiaLabs said, “We are thrilled by our growing relationship with AWS and how our solution leveraging AWS can help our global enterprise customers quickly take advantage of cloud resources as a simple addition to their DevOps processes. Building on the power of AWS, XebiaLabs provides enterprises with the technology and process they need to accelerate cloud migration at any scale.”

About XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.