NSTA Unveils List of the Best STEM Books for K-12 Students

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Science Teachers Association today announced its third annual list of “Best STEM Books K-12.” This list—selected by volunteer educators and assembled in cooperation with the Children’s Book Council—provides recommendations about the best trade books with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) content available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“This year’s selection of STEM books includes engaging stories that emphasize real-world issues that spark excitement, teach something new, and make STEM accessible to students,” said NSTA Executive Director Dr. David Evans. “We are pleased to bring increased attention to these wonderful books that help students strengthen their reading skills while learning STEM content.”

Members of the book review panel, made up of STEM educators and literacy professionals appointed by NSTA, selected 24 books for the list from approximately 374 submissions. The panel based their decision on their extensive knowledge and looked for the very best STEM books that they believed would inspire K-12 students. The list of winning titles includes topics that range from the world’s most important innovations to using divergent thinking to explore outer space or the ocean.

The Best STEM Books K-12 project is a joint venture of several organizations, including the American Society for Engineering Education, the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association, the National Science Teachers Association, the Society of Elementary Presidential Awardees, and the Children’s Book Council. In addition to the NSTA and CBC websites, the list will appear in the March issues of NSTA’s elementary, middle level, and high school journals for teachers.

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK–college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.