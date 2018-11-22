Genomic Vision Signs a Licensing Agreement with Phyteneo on HPV Integration Test in Czech Republic

BAGNEUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a company specializing in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and hereditary diseases, and applications for life sciences research, today announced a licensing agreement with Phyteneo for the commercialization of the HPV integration test in Czech Republic with possibilities to extend this agreement to other countries of Central Eastern Europe.

Phyteneo will be in charge of the registration of the test as Medical Device to the regional regulatory agency (SUKL - State Institute for Drug Control). Once the test registered, Phyteneo will acquire a first molecular combing platform that will be installed in a key clinical center of the country.

Stéphane Altaba, Executive VP Corporate Development of GV, declared: “We were looking for a committed local partner with strong experience in registration and willing to launch the test in Czech Republic where the HPV integration test was appreciated by the doctors and the patients. With Phyteneo and Petr Behensky we have the right partner for making a success story in this pilot country”.

Petr Behensky, CEO of Phyteneo, added: ”We were very impressed by the first results of the EXPL-HPV-002 study and we believe that it will be a strong support to registration, and future launch of the product. The information provided by Genomic Vision test is completely new and gynecologists are very excited by the idea of having the possibility to propose to their patients a new test that could help them to optimize their follow up and care. We already know the centers that are willing to perform the test in Czech Republic and we are already thinking of making the test available for patients in other Eastern European Countries”.

This distribution partnership with Phyteneo just comes from the positive results of the clinical study EXPL-HPV-002 in cervical cancer detection on October 29, 2018. The collected data showed that the median value of HR-HPV virus integration in high grade patients is 3 times higher than in patient with no lesion.

In Czech Republic, 2.2 million screening procedures for cervical cancer (Pap Smear Test) are performed every year and around 180,000 women are detected with High risk-HPV.

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Starting from scientific research activities, Phyteneo has been primarily focusing on the research of medicinal effects of natural molecules. The results of these activities enable to develop effective and safe solutions for a wide range of common health issues. The company is continuously growing and in the last months started the new projects with high value added e.g. registration of medicine or commercial partnership. The Company has approximately 30 employees.

