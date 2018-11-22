Vineti™ to Partner With Tessa Therapeutics™ to Advance and Scale Cancer Immunotherapies World-Wide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vineti, Inc., the leading digital “platform of record” for personalized therapies, today announced a new partnership with Tessa Therapeutics to advance and scale personalized cell therapies for solid tumors in Asia and world-wide.

Tessa Therapeutics (Tessa), an international clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on cellular immunotherapy treatments for cancer, is a leading developer of personalized T cell therapies for solid tumors, including head and neck cancers and cervical cancer. Vineti provides the leading digital software platform to align and manage the complex personalized cell therapy process, safely and efficiently.

The goal of the partnership is to scale Tessa’s therapies world-wide in a safe and efficient manner, supporting both late clinical stage therapies approaching commercialization and early-phase therapies progressing through various clinical stages. Tessa, headquartered in Singapore, brings international expertise through both its Asia operations and its global treatment network.

Tessa’s Virus-Specific T cell (VST) technology is showing compelling results and an excellent safety profile in the treatment of cancer. The company is currently conducting a multi-center Phase III trial targeting nasopharyngeal cancer, and a Phase I trial targeting cervical cancer and oropharyngeal cancer, set to move into Phase II in 2019. In addition, Tessa is developing a broad pipeline of pre-clinical therapies targeting major cancers such as liver and lung using its VST platform.

“As a team of industry experts who care deeply about patient care, Tessa understands the current challenges in cell therapy and is addressing them proactively by partnering with Vineti,” said Tessa Chief Business Officer Jennifer Butler. “By running our therapies on the Vineti platform, we are taking an important step towards global commercial readiness.”

Vineti’s platform will support Tessa as it builds its pipeline of therapies and prepares for commercialization, with a focus on providing a digital orchestration platform to track, trace, align, and simplify the complex journey that underlies each therapy’s personalized operations and logistics chain. Vineti is now supporting patients and clinicians in more than 65 leading medical centers, and is rapidly expanding to Asia-Pacific and Europe.

“Vineti is honored to support Tessa in its work to develop transformative, critically-needed therapies,” said Vineti CEO Amy DuRoss. “The Vineti platform is designed to support innovative therapies as they evolve and scale. Therapeutic advances against solid tumors will make a real difference for even more patients, and we are very excited to help Tessa scale their treatments globally.”

Vineti is the first cloud-based software platform to safely and efficiently move patient-based personalized therapies into mainstream medicine at scale. The Vineti platform – configurable, cloud-based, secure and scalable – brings the best of enterprise software to next-generation pharmaceutical science. Vineti’s solution aligns, manages, integrates and simplifies all the major steps and stakeholders in the inherently complex cell and gene therapy process, helping everyone from health care providers to biopharma and manufacturers exert efficiency and control to optimize the patient’s therapy journey.

This announcement follows Tessa’s recent research collaboration with St. Jude, and Vineti’s strategic teaming agreement with Deloitte.

About Tessa Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with the scientific vision of revolutionizing the treatment of cancer by redirecting the body’s potent anti-viral immune response to recognize and kill cancer cells. Tessa’s virus-specific T cell (VST) platform has shown compelling results in the treatment of solid tumors, and the Company is building a portfolio of therapies addressing a wide range of tumors by combining the qualities of its T cell platform with complementary technologies. Tessa’s lead Phase III trial for nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is the world’s largest Phase III T cell immunotherapy trial for any cancer indication. The Company is also conducting a Phase I trial targeting cervical cancer and oropharyngeal cancer which is expected to move into Phase II in 2019. In addition, Tessa is developing a broad pipeline of pre-clinical programs targeting major cancers such as liver and lung cancer. The Company has built up robust operational and supply chain capabilities to successfully deliver T cell therapy treatments to a large patient pool across five countries. The combination of technologies from its academic, clinical, and commercial research partners have enabled Tessa to create a fully-integrated approach to the treatment of cancer with immunotherapy. For more information on Tessa, please visit www.tessatherapeutics.com.

About Vineti, Inc.

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. The Vineti “platform of record” integrates logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for individualized therapies to align and orchestrate the cell and gene therapy process and improve product performance overall. Caregivers and pharmaceutical pioneers are empowered to help more patients more effectively and safely, treatments are better understood and improved over time, and most importantly, there’s an opportunity to provide greater health outcomes—and cures—to patients in need. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform is now in use in more than 65 leading medical centers and growing. For more information, please visit www.vineti.com. Sign up to follow @vinetiworks on https://twitter.com/vinetiworks.