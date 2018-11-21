Harvest Wins Second Dispensary License Award in North Dakota

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United States and now listed on the CSE in Canada (CSE:HARV), today announced that its North Dakota affiliate has been awarded a retail license for the Williston region, the only license awarded by state regulators for the region. Harvest was chosen because it received the highest score on its application based on its responses to the set of criteria developed by the North Dakota Department of Health’s Medical Marijuana Program. The North Dakota state legislature approved regulations to govern its new medical cannabis program in March 2018, and sales are expected to begin by the end of the year. With this latest win Harvest and its affiliates now have nearly 50 licenses in 10 states across the US. Harvest was previously granted a retail license for the Bismark-Mundane region in September.

Founded in 2011, Harvest has the largest footprint in its home state of Arizona – the third largest medical cannabis market in the U.S. and one of the oldest regulated cannabis markets in the world. With a truly comprehensive vertically integrated model, Harvest comprises industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, retail facilities, construction, real estate, technological capabilities backed by an award-winning team of experts with a proven track record in writing and winning state-based cannabis licensing applications.

“We are proud to be awarded the only retail license in the Williston region, and now, two of the four licenses awarded in the entirety of North Dakota,” said Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. “We look forward to opening the first dispensary in the region and offering Willistonians the highest quality products and top level service that are the hallmark of Harvest facilities, in every location.”

An international leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds itself to the most stringent health, safety and quality standards in the industry when it comes to the growth, production and sale of cannabis medicines, and products for consumers. Harvest’s offerings include a full line of cannabis products. Since Harvest was founded in 2011, the company has donated more than $500,000 to veterans, seniors, children, patients-in-need and other charitable recipients.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.:

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has licenses in eight states, with planned expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

