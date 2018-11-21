iCard and myPOS Enable JCB Contactless Acceptance in Europe

SOFIA, Bulgaria & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., announced the rollout of JCB Contactless* acceptance with iCard, a licenced electronic money provider and myPOS Europe Ltd, an FCA Authorised (London) electronic money institution. iCard is the acquirer of the transactions behind the myPOS Service and the combined deal facilitates the acceptance of JCB’s branded contactless payment solutions, JCB Contactless, with merchants across Europe.

JCB cardmembers will be able to pay for goods and services at merchants acquiring payments using myPOS contactless-enabled payment terminals with a tap of their card or smartphone. This is an important milestone for JCB´s global contactless reach as the company drives acceptance coverage across the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland for its 117 million JCB cardmembers.

Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: “This is a significant new partnership for JCB’s advanced contactless payments solution as we look to partner with forward-thinking acquirers and PSPs to drive acceptance for cardmembers across Europe. Both iCard and myPOS are at the forefront of the industry and provide great value to merchants and consumers alike. The additional payment method this deal facilitates will create a streamlined payments experience for JCB cardmembers looking to use contactless to enhance the shopping experience.”

Mr. Yavor Petrov, CEO of iCard said, “The rise of contactless payments has come – contactless acceptance widens every day with more and more merchants being equipped with contactless-enabled POS terminals and with the growing popularity of contactless payments, wearables and digital wallets among end consumers. People are becoming particularly sensitive about their time and convenience. With these trends in the spotlight, iCard and JCB are on the crest of the wave launching JCB’s contactless acceptance in Europe.”

Mr. Christo Georgiev, founder of iCard and myPOS concluded, ‘’As payment providers, our mission is to offer innovation, affordability and wide usability for both merchant-acquiring and card-issuing services. Our partnership with JCB dates since 2004 and we feel very pleased to have contributed to the acceptance of JCB in Europe.’’

---Ends---

*JCB Contactless: The JCB brand contactless payment solution that is compliant with NFC and EMV® Contactless Communication Protocol Specifications. (EMV is a registered trademark or trademark of EMVCo LLC in the United States and other countries)

About iCard

Founded back in 2007, today iCard is one of the leading European Electronic Money Issuers and an EU Payment Processor, licensed under the Payment Services Directive (PSD 2007/64 EC) and E-Money Issuers Directive (2009/110/EC), holding EU passporting rights for all EEA countries and cross-border services in Switzerland. Participant in SEPA and SWIFT, the company is also a Principal Member and directly Integrated with all major Card Schemes.

Discover more on www.icard.com.

About myPOS

myPOS Europe Ltd is a UK-registered company, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution, under the Electronic Money Directive 2009/110/EC (the "EMD"), The Electronic Money Regulations 2011 and The Payment Service Regulation 2017, providing e-money and payment services in the EEA.

The myPOS package includes a smart POS device, free myPOS account with myPOS Business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.

Discover more on www.mypos.com

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. Currently, JCB cards are accepted globally and issued in 24 countries and territories.

For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en or www.jcbeurope.eu