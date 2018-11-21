Quanergy Announces Partnership With LiDAR USA

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions today announced a partnership with LiDAR USA, a distinguished provider of GIS, surveying, civil engineering, agriculture, forensics, BIM and heritage mapping solutions. As a result of the partnership, LiDAR USA will integrate Quanergy’s M8 LiDAR sensors into their UAV and mobile mapping systems.

Quanergy and LiDAR USA’s partnership is the culmination of over three years of collaboration. United by a common goal of using affordable, cutting-edge technology to improve existing systems, Quanergy and LiDAR USA see the integration of Quanergy’s M8 Ultra sensors in LiDAR USA’s UAV and mobile mapping systems as a definitive step toward making LiDAR-based mapping solutions more accessible and effective.

“Using LiDAR to enable three-dimensional mapping has always been a core focus for Quanergy, and our M8 Ultra sensor was developed as a result of our commitment to this application,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO of Quanergy. “Our partnership with LiDAR USA has allowed us to create a truly unparalleled mapping solution that is poised to lead the industry in terms of both price and performance.”

Quanergy’s M8 family of sensors is composed of four separate models, which can be used for applications across industries, including security, automotive, robotics, mining, and agriculture. With industry-leading quality and reliability, the M8 family of sensors are backed by a two-year standard warranty. The M8 Ultra was designed specifically for mapping and surveying, providing uncompromised range, data quality, and reliability. The scanner can be used up to the legal UAV ceiling, offering 2.5cm accuracy, and long-range 360 degree field of view.

“LiDAR USA is committed to promoting LiDAR-enabled 3D-mapping solutions around the globe, and through this partnership with Quanergy, we are able to offer our customers unparalleled access to premier LiDAR mapping solutions,” said Jeff Fagerman, CEO of LiDAR USA. “Quanergy’s M8 Ultra offers exceptional performance in inch accuracy, range, size, and reliability, which make it the ideal sensor for use with UAVs.”

LiDAR USA’s UAV and mobile mapping systems with integrated M8 Ultra LiDAR sensors from Quanergy are now generally available. To learn more about the M8, visit quanergy.com/m8/. For more information about the integrations and sample data sets, visit www.lidarusa.com

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software, and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification, and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight, and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About LiDAR USA

LiDAR USA, also known as Fagerman Technologies, is a family owned business just outside of Huntsville, Alabama. LiDAR USA specializes in laser scanning, photogrammetry, instrumentation and all things geomatics. Years of experience working on best-in-class products have developed our sense of quality and leadership necessary to build only the best systems.