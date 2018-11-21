AECOM partners with Engineers Without Borders USA to give back on #GivingTuesday

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, today announced that donations made to Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to US$100,000, on Giving Tuesday (November 27). EWB-USA is a nonprofit humanitarian organization established to build a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs.

“ During this season of giving, we are grateful to join Engineers Without Borders USA in transforming lives and empowering communities across the globe by helping provide access to clean water, sustainable energy sources and secure structures,” said Steve Morriss, president of AECOM’s Design and Consulting Services, Americas, group and member of EWB-USA’s corporate advisory council. “ AECOM shares the organization’s passion to build a better world, and we hope matching this year’s Giving Tuesday contributions will help the collective impact of those who give go further for the people who need it most.”

“ AECOM’s support for Engineers Without Borders USA provides critical resources for achieving our shared vision of a world where everyone can access safe and secure infrastructure,” said Cathy Leslie, EWB-USA’s executive director. “ We couldn’t do our life-saving work in underserved communities without the passion, dedication and expertise of AECOM employees’ volunteer service.”

Earlier this year, recipients of AECOM’s Blueprint Travel Grant, an initiative that funds employee-driven volunteer service trips in partnership with nonprofit organizations that focus on delivering access to safe and secure infrastructure, volunteered with EWB-USA in Mkutani a rural farming village in central Tanzania and one of the driest areas in the country. The team replaced a well’s unreliable hand pump with a solar-powered pump that can fill a jerry can in seconds. As water scarcity is an ever-present challenge for the region, the project brought the community closer to being able to provide safe, reliable and accessible water for its 3,000 residents.

AECOM’s Giving Tuesday partnership with EWB-USA is a part of the firm’s corporate responsibility platform, Blueprint for a Better World. Launched in 2017, the platform was inspired by the tangible impact AECOM’s employees make on the world and expands on AECOM’s past community initiatives. The platform brings to life the company’s purpose, reflecting AECOM’s core values and strategic priorities through its three pillars: Opening Doors, Creating Opportunity and Protecting Tomorrow.

In addition to the ongoing work with EWB-USA, AECOM proudly to partners with nonprofit organizations around the world to support communities in need. To read more about AECOM’s global corporate responsibility efforts, follow along on the company blog and on social media.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. It is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the United States.

To have your donation to EWB-USA matched by AECOM, up to US$100,000, please visit ewb-usa.org.

About AECOM

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Engineers Without Borders USA

Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is a nonprofit organization that builds a better world through engineering projects that empower communities to meet their basic human needs and equip leaders to solve the world's most pressing challenges. EWB-USA’s thousands of highly skilled volunteers work on more than 650 projects in partnership with local communities, NGOs, governments and UN agencies in 45 countries to design and implement sustainable and technologically appropriate infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit www.ewb-usa.org.