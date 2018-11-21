SPE and IPIECA Collaborate to Meet Global Energy Needs Sustainably

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and IPIECA, the global oil and gas industry association for environmental and social issues, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on meeting the world’s energy needs in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

The MOU was signed by SPE President Sami Alnuaim and IPIECA Executive Director Brian Sullivan. The signing took place at the IPIECA office in London on Monday 19 November 2018.

The MOU will allow SPE and IPIECA to collaborate on improving the sustainability performance among the oil and natural gas industry.

“SPE looks forward to working with our colleagues at IPIECA to further promote sustainability reporting and best practices,” said Mark Rubin, SPE’s CEO and Executive Vice President. “Both SPE and IPIECA are motivated to coordinate and share technical knowledge that helps the oil and natural gas industry meet world energy demand in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Both parties understand that the future license to operate will largely depend on the industry’s ability to communicate the contribution of oil and gas to sustainable development while improving industry’s performance.

“Along with sharing our combined networking and knowledge resources, this agreement is poised to benefit not just our industry but also our communities as we share good practices and peer learning about sustainability,” said Brian Sullivan, IPIECA Executive Director. “A key step in the partnership will be working together on the Sustainability and Stewardship in the Oil and Gas Industry Award scheme.”

Opportunities to work together include IPIECA’s participation in global and regional SPE conferences and symposia, as well as SPE forums and workshops. IPIECA also will promote SPE programs, including publications and conferences on topics relevant to its membership.

In turn, SPE will promote IPIECA’s publications, tools and workshops that could enhance SPE members’ knowledge of environmental and social issues. Such actions will support and help to integrate sustainability factors into business performance.

About IPIECA

IPIECA’s membership represents approximately 50% of global oil and gas production. They operate in 180 countries in all producing regions. IPIECA is the convener of the global upstream and downstream industry and its members collaborate to improve environmental and social performance through the development and sharing of good practices, knowledge and peer learning across the sector. Originally established in 1974 at the request of UN Environment, IPIECA remains the oil and gas industry’s principal channel of engagement with the United Nations. www.ipieca.org.

About the Society of Petroleum Engineers

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose more than 158,000 members in 143 countries are engaged in oil and gas exploration and production. SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge providing publications, events, training courses, and online resources at www.spe.org.