iClick Interactive Partners with Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai to Target Chinese Travelers with Stellar Results

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”) (NASDAQ:ICLK), a leading independent online marketing and data technology platform in China, partnered with Palazzo Versace Dubai (Palazzo Versace), one of Dubai’s leading five-star fashion hotels, to develop a series of successful digital marketing campaigns targeting Chinese overseas travelers which has generated an 8,800% increase in traffic to their website. The heightened brand awareness has enabled Palazzo Versace to achieve a 300% year-over-year increase in business growth.

iClick has partnered with Palazzo Versace since 2017 continuing to help capture a bigger slice of the increasing number of high-spending Chinese travelers visiting Dubai who have an interest in luxury fashion branded hotels. The partnership has yielded significant results by increasing Palazzo Versace’s understanding of who these travelers are, specifically, their dynamics, profiles, key behaviors, how they access information and most importantly, how to effectively reach them.

Through iAudience, iClick’s proprietary marketing intelligence platform that has not only trade connections nurtured over a decade, but is also supported by knowledgeable global and local teams, Palazzo Versace can now reach their audience through China’s most popular digital platforms.

Yan Lee, Chief Product Officer and Head of International at iClick, said, “iClick’s in-depth understanding of Chinese travelers combined with our unrivaled technological ability and strength in executing digital campaigns ensured Palazzo Versace’s marketing messages were delivered by the most effective omnichannel strategy.” He added, “It was a pleasure to partner with Palazzo Versace and rewarding to see that through our support they were able to increase their brand awareness and grow their business in a market that is quite often a challenge for Western brands to penetrate successfully.”

Sandra Tikal, General Manager, Palazzo Versace, said, “I would recommend iClick to any business who is focused on building their consumer base within the Chinese market. Access to a leading platform with such a phenomenal data set, volume of customer profiles and an ability to generate real insight is invaluable.”

iAudience tracks and profiles 750+ million internet users in China to deliver unique insight on the profiles and behaviors of this lucrative group of consumers. iClick also has unrivaled partnerships with Tencent, Baidu, Ctrip and over 2.4 million other Chinese websites and 105,000 mobile apps to help businesses effectively deliver their digital marketing campaigns.

Click here to view Palazzo Versace’s testimonial video of iClick’s services featuring Sandra Tikal.

About iClick Interactive Asia Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and London.

About Palazzo Versace Dubai

Reminiscent of a 16th century Italian Palace, Palazzo Versace Dubai is a Neoclassical masterpiece with subtle traces of Arabian architecture. Featuring a striking entrance, high ceilings, landscaped gardens, and a range of well-crafted Italian furnishings, the hotel is truly symbolic of the Versace lifestyle.

Set in the heart of Jaddaf Waterfront, less than 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport and eight minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, Palazzo Versace Dubai is conveniently located along the shores of the historic Dubai Creek.

Every single piece of furniture and fabric that adorns the hotel’s 215 hotel rooms and suites, and 169 residences, is designed and tailor-made by Versace exclusively for the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai. Each of the hotel’s 8 restaurants and bars is designed to have an al fresco terrace to reflect the heritage of Palazzos, where the internal court was the informal space to meet, dine and enjoy the weather. The three outdoor pools are decorated with mosaic tiles and surrounded by palm trees and flowers. The beautifully landscaped gardens and unobstructed views of the Dubai Creek and skyline make this luxury hotel an ideal venue for weddings and social events in Dubai. UAE developer ENSHAA in conjunction with Versace developed Palazzo Versace Dubai, a hotel and residential project, which opened in November 2015.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile strategies; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as net revenues under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.