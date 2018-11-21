First Data Launches Clover™ Mini and Clover™ Flex in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, today announced the launch of Clover™ Mini and Clover™ Flex in Argentina. The first smart payments devices of their kind available to businesses in the market, Clover™ Mini and Clover™ Flex will enable business owners to accept the latest in payment innovation, maximize operational efficiency, leverage real-time data analytics, and better engage with customers, all with industry-leading security and fraud monitoring.

First Data Chairman and CEO, Frank Bisignano and Clover Founder, John Beatty, joined First Data Executive Vice President, Head of Latin America, Gustavo Marin and General Manager, Argentina, Patricia Guarnes at the Faena Arts Center in Buenos Aires to announce Clover’s launch in Argentina.

Supported by the Clover platform, business owners using Clover’s next-generation payments technology can take control of their businesses in real-time over an online backend portal, a merchant web dashboard that can be accessed at any time from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. The portal allows merchants to monitor transaction status, view receipts in an online archive, and make configuration changes remotely. The products target small and medium-sized businesses.

First Data’s first two Clover devices available in Argentina are Clover™ Mini and Clover™ Flex smart terminals. Clover is offered in Argentina in tandem with two software solutions: Sistema de Pagos (includes Employee Management, Customers and Reports), Punto de Ventas (Order, Inventory and Fiscal Printer), and is already integrated with the Argentinian market leader fiscal printer (Hasar).

Clover’s business management functionality also assists with creating orders, tracking inventory, customizing staffing, enhancing customer engagement, and performing back-office tasks. Clover additionally offers access to a third-party app market, connecting merchants with applications designed to simplify daily business tasks and support functions that are critical to business owners. The apps can sync with accounting programs, optimize employee management, elevate customer loyalty, and more.

"We are proud to launch Clover’s innovative payments technology in Argentina,” said Chairman and CEO, Frank Bisignano. “We have watched the Clover platform grow rapidly across the U.S and in Europe, and this is another great step forward for First Data in our goal to empower businesses in all regions around the world with the most innovative payments technology to help them grow.”

“Today we are delighted to launch two of Clover’s most popular solutions here, making the next generation of payments technology available to our clients,” said Executive Vice President, Head of the Latin America, Gustavo Marin. “Argentina is our main growth engine in the region and one of the early non-U.S. countries to activate Clover. We see significant potential for the product to succeed here.”

At Clover’s launch in Buenos Aires, First Data customers – among retailers, banks and influencers - could test the products' functionalities first hand.

Clover™ Mini

Clover Mini is housed in a small package, but has the same power as a full size point-of-sale terminal, meaning business owners can access the same intuitive tools without compromising on counter space. Clover Mini provides merchants with:

Front-facing camera that enables barcode and QR code reading

Wi-Fi, 3G or Ethernet connectivity

7" color display screen, Scan reader;

Touchscreen PIN entry for card payment transactions

EMV/Chip, Contactless and swipe.

Clover™ Flex

While Clover Flex is available for businesses of all sizes, its design makes it ideal for restaurant, retail, and service-based industries that want to take the checkout experience to the customer. Compact enough to be a handheld device, Clover Flex makes it easy to accept payments in-line, at the table, on the shop floor, or in the customer’s home. Features include:

Scan Reader - barcode scanner and camera

Long-lasting Lithium-ion battery that can support up to eight hours of business on a single charge

On-screen electronic signature capture that can email, text and store digital receipts

5” touch display for bright, crisp images

Lightweight device

Designed for the rigors of mobility through extensive reliability testing

