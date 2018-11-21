VIPKid Announces Partnership with Scholastic in China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair, VIPKid, one of the world’s largest edtech companies, and Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, announced a strategic partnership which will allow thousands of Scholastic titles to be accessible to VIPKid’s learners in China. The stories from Scholastic will be added to VIPKid’s growing library collection and used to support the edtech company’s proprietary curriculum.

Scholastic is known through its many renowned brands including bestselling children's properties such as Clifford the Big Red Dog™, The Magic School Bus™, I Spy™, Goosebumps®, Harry Potter, The 39 Clues™, and The Hunger Games. VIPKid and Scholastic believe that by incorporating engaging and beloved stories into English language learning, children in China will master the language better and faster through a positive and wholesome learning experience.

Julia Li, VP of User Experience and Education Operations for VIPKid says, “Through VIPKid’s partnership with Scholastic in China, our enhanced curriculum content will provide students with the world’s highest quality books without leaving their homes, helping children improve their cultural literacy, language skills, imagination and international perspective, smoothing the path for our students to becoming global citizens.”

About VIPKid:

VIPKid is a global education technology company that connects children with the world’s best teachers for real-time online English immersion learning. VIPKid’s mission is to inspire and empower every child for the future. VIPKid envisions a global classroom that empowers students and teachers through personalized learning, connects cultures across the world and sparks a passion for lifelong learning. It believes that education is not one-size-fits-all, rather, all students are unique and the world is within their reach when connected with great teachers capable of personalizing learning and sparking curiosity.

Founded in 2013 and formally launched in 2014, VIPKid has become China’s market-leading online education startup, attracting investment from Tencent, Coatue Management, Sequoia Capital, Sinovation Ventures, Yunfeng Capital, Matrix Partners, Learn Capital, Northern Light VC and Bryant Stibel, among others. The VIPKid platform currently connects over 500,000 paying students with over 60,000 teachers in the US and Canada.

