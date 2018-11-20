FCM Travel Solutions & AirPlus Deepen Partnership in USA with New Data Connector: Mutual Clients Can Now Reconcile Expenses in One Place, Saving Time & Money

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FCM Travel Solutions and AirPlus International Inc. have deepened its existing partnership with new data connector capabilities that will greatly benefit mutual clients of the two companies. Clients of FCM Travel Solutions are now able to view, analyze and report on AirPlus data within FCM’s state-of-the-art reporting platform, Clientbank. Previously each set of data had to be accessed manually, from separate reporting platforms, resulting in a longer, more manual reconciliation process. Now companies can reconcile business travel spending data in one place, without third-party involvement, saving time and money. The new capabilities are said to be one of the first for a TMC and payment provider for such data sharing; the end result being a big win for clients.

All financial data is now accessible for clients with this newly developed data connector. What clients have booked through FCM and paid for via AirPlus, inclusive of details such as air route, traveler name and more, can be easily viewed in one place.

“The goal is to continually increase efficiencies, streamline and be strategic for our clients. Being able to share data for mutual clients of FCM and AirPlus is a win-win-win trifecta,” said Senior Commercial Director Nicholas Kropelin of FCM Travel Solutions. “In addition to reconciling spending with greater speed, this also puts a greater spotlight on people booking outside of policy, being able to identify and address issues with greater accuracy and faster reaction time.”

This new move allows for seamless reporting and reconciliation. In addition to providing greater visibility to spending on the road, this also helps to identify leakage when someone is booking outside of policy. It also aides in raising a red flag to fraudulent matters in a more timely fashion with the data now centralized.

“AirPlus has always focused on using data enhancement capabilities in new and innovative ways. This time we have teamed up with a TMC partner in FCM Travel Solutions to bring more transparency and simplicity to our shared clients,” said Rebecca Kilby, CEO & president, AirPlus International, Inc.

Results and reports yielded by the new data connector are available free of charge to clients of both FCM and AirPlus. Companies are able to pull reports with various categories, deepening the data capabilities, while simplifying the process and enhancing the end results. Examples include refunds on items booked via FCM and not paid for via AirPlus and vice versa. While this initial integration is USA-focused, there are plans for expansion to Canada and Mexico in the coming year.