Eagle LNG Receives Positive Review In Draft Environmental Impact Statement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle LNG Partners (“Eagle LNG”) meets a major milestone for their Jacksonville Export Project. The United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) granted the company their draft environmental impact statement (DEIS). The draft EIS puts Eagle LNG on a clear path to FID on the Jacksonville Export Project and continues Eagle LNG’s success in using small-scale LNG to supply bunkering to the marine industry and to provide small scale LNG cargoes to markets in the Caribbean.

“Our customers, and potential clients, join us in being encouraged that FERC has released the DEIS ahead of schedule. It moves us considerably closer to meeting our goal of expanding clean burning, domestic, and affordable LNG supply for marine bunkering and for small-scale LNG projects in the Caribbean. Once completed, the Jacksonville Export Facility will be the lowest cost source of small-scale LNG available for our marine bunkering and power generation clients,” said Sean Lalani, President of Eagle LNG Partners. “We want to thank the North Florida community for the tremendous support they have shown us. This project will inject approximately $500 million of infrastructure investment plus provide numerous well-paying direct and indirect jobs in Florida. Once completed, the Jacksonville Export Project will contribute to improving air quality in Florida, the east coast and the Caribbean as our clients’ transition to the use of natural gas from heavy fuel oil and diesel,” he added. “We want to acknowledge and thank all the cooperating federal agencies for their work on this, the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, along with many others. We also want to acknowledge the efforts of all the cooperating state and local agencies including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the City of Jacksonville, and the Port of Jacksonville, in addition to numerous other agencies.”

Eagle LNG’s Jacksonville Export Facility Project

Final Environmental Impact Statement April 2019 Final Investment Decision 2H 2019 In-Service Date 2021

About Eagle LNG Partners

Eagle LNG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferus Natural Gas Fuels LP and a privately held and operated portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group. Eagle LNG powers the world with affordable, efficient and clean-burning energy It develops small-scale LNG solutions providing fuel for marine industries as well as power generation in the Caribbean and Central America. Eagle LNG is based in Houston, Texas. For additional information, please visit www.eaglelng.com.

About The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG)

EMG is the management company for a series of specialized private equity funds. EMG focuses on investing across various facets of the global natural resource industry including the upstream and midstream segments of the energy complex. EMG has approximately $16 billion of regulatory assets under management and approximately $11 billion in commitments have been allocated across the energy sector since inception. For additional information, please visit emgtx.com.