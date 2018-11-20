Trustlook Joins PolySwarm Network to Protect Enterprises Against Malware

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PolySwarm, the first decentralized threat intelligence marketplace, today announced its partnership with Trustlook to further advance its ecosystem of quality malintent detection. Trustlook will integrate its malware detection engine into the PolySwarm’s network.

Trustlook SECURE has revolutionized network-level malware detection by replacing outdated solutions with an intelligent engine that uses cutting-edge machine learning methods to detect anomalies. Its AI-based mobile security engine provides users with mobile virus scanning results, giving them both the virus name and its risk score. Boasting a malware detection rate of over 98.0 percent, this NGSE has a cloud response over three seconds and has an API quota (per hour/per license) of 100,000.

“As malware attacks continue to grow, PolySwarm’s decentralized platform provides a new way to protect the internet,” CEO of Trustlook Allan Zhang said, “Trustlook is happy to support PolySwarm’s growth, with our advanced ability in Zero-day attack detection and protection.”

With this partnership, PolySwarm continues to expand its open and crowdsourced ecosystem by onboarding new anti-malware engines, enabling them to generate passive income by accurately detecting threats and to access a vast stream of malware samples to improve their products while providing broader, more accurate protection for enterprises.

“We are very excited to have Trustlook join the growing network of PolySwarm’s micro-engines,” said Steve Bassi, PolySwarm CEO. “With a continuous stream of high-powered security engines joining the PolySwarm network, our ability to combat threats and ensure enterprises are properly fortified against evolving malware keeps getting stronger.”

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is the first decentralized marketplace allowing security experts to build anti-malware engines that compete to protect consumers. PolySwarm incentivizes a global community of information security experts to disrupt the $8.5 billion cyber threat intelligence industry, providing enterprises and consumers with unprecedented speed and accuracy in threat detection. The PolySwarm market runs on Nectar (NCT), an ERC20-compatible utility token. For more information, please visit PolySwarm.io.

About Trustlook

Trustlook was founded in 2013 with the goal of providing security solutions that go beyond the existing tools available today by detecting and addressing zero-day vulnerabilities and advanced malware. Their innovative SECUREai engine delivers the performance and scalability needed to provide total threat protection against malware and other forms of attack. Trustlook's solutions protect mobile devices, network appliances and the IoT. The company is managed by leading security experts from Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Google and Yahoo.