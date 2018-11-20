Alion Awarded $74M NAVSEA 21 Omnibus Bridge Contract

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alion Science and Technology, headquartered in McLean, Va., has been awarded an 18-month, $74M NAVSEA 21 Omnibus bridge contract under the Seaport-E multiple award contract.

Alion will continue to provide uninterrupted technical services to NAVSEA 21 to support Navy ship maintenance and modernization for in-service ships throughout their lifecycle. Surface ship lifecycle maintenance management is centered around a complete, well-engineered Integrated Class Maintenance Plan (ICMP). The ICMP facilitates the Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution (PPBE) process, streamlines maintenance processing, increases maintenance productivity, and achieves Surface Ship Expected Service Life goals.

“Consistent with this critical and complex mission is a need for continued professional support services to assist Government personnel in efficiently, and effectively, delivering lifecycle maintenance and ultimately, warfighting capability to the Fleet,” said Vince Stammetti, Alion Senior Vice President.

About Alion Science and Technology

