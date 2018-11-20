DWS and Skyline AI Partner to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Real Estate Investing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DWS Group today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with and has become a minority shareholder in Skyline AI, a real estate asset management technology company. Skyline AI uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to source, analyze, acquire, manage and sell institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities throughout the United States.

Using structured and unstructured machine learning models, Skyline AI’s technology is designed to enhance the investment process for real estate investments. The strategic partnership is designed to allow DWS to build on its 45 years of expertise in the real estate investment management space through the machine learning capabilities of Skyline AI. In addition, DWS’s real estate research team and Skyline AI’s data scientists will collaborate to further develop Skyline AI’s proprietary technology.

“This is another step in our strategy to leverage DWS product capabilities to support our clients and make investments where we see opportunities to create value,” Pierre Cherki, DWS Board member and Co-Head of the Investment Group at DWS, said. “Collaborating with an early stage company that uses AI to bolster efficiency and enhance the real estate investment process supports our overall aim of pursuing value for our clients through comprehensive and innovative investment strategies.”

Guy Zipori, Co-founder and CEO of Skyline AI, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with DWS. Their expertise and long-standing real estate investment operations create a good climate for our technology to thrive. The commercial real estate market is on the cusp of a seismic change, and those who are agile enough to adopt new strategies and technologies are going to shape the new economic reality. As one of the largest players in the industry, DWS has the innovative spirit to lead the market in the adoption of advanced technology.”

There is no assurance provided that any objective will be achieved.

DWS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with EUR 692bn of assets under management (as of 30 September 2018). Building on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in Germany and across Europe, DWS aims to be recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our strategic investment approach.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,600 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team.

Skyline AI

Skyline AI, founded in 2017, is a commercial real estate asset management technology company. Skyline AI partners with leading commercial real estate firms to establish next generation investment vehicles augmented by artificial intelligence. Skyline AI is backed by Sequoia Capital, JLL (NYSE: JLL), Nyca Partners, TLV Partners and others. The company has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

Nothing contained herein is fiduciary or impartial investment advice that is individualized or directed to any plan, plan participant, or IRA owner regarding the advisability of any investment transaction, including any IRA distribution or rollover.

Nothing contained herein is fiduciary or impartial investment advice that is individualized or directed to any plan, plan participant, or IRA owner regarding the advisability of any investment transaction, including any IRA distribution or rollover.

For informational purposes only, not a recommendation or endorsement of a specific security.

© 2018 DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA. All rights reserved. 062394_1.0_