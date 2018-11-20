ZeroFOX Premium Social Media & Digital Threat Data in ThreatConnect

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThreatConnect, Inc.®, provider of the industry's only extensible, intelligence-driven security platform, is proud to announce its integration with ZeroFOX. This premium social media & digital threat data integration is now available to ThreatConnect customers and is one of the more than 350 existing integrations and applications available in the ThreatConnect Platform.

Social media and digital channels have rapidly become one of the top cybersecurity concerns, requiring a modern approach to threat detection and prevention. ZeroFOX, the market leader in social media and digital security, detects threats and risks against companies, their people, and their followers on social media and digital channels. This data enables customers to better prevent, detect, respond to and recover from targeted attacks on social media.

With this integration, joint users can import Campaigns and Indicators, along with their relevant premium content, from ZeroFOX to ThreatConnect. Combining this data with the intelligence in ThreatConnect, users can now better understand potential threats and stay ahead of attacks on their networks.

Vice President of Product at ThreatConnect, Andy Pendergast, says “Social media is increasingly becoming a major area of focus for attackers. Organizations are quickly realizing this and recognizing their need to proactively protect themselves against social-media based attacks. With this partnership, users have access to a valuable resource within ThreatConnect for identifying, analyzing, and mitigating social-media based attacks.”

Zack Allen, Director of Threat Operations at ZeroFOX, says “We are excited to grow the offering to ThreatConnect customers to ensure the most cutting edge capability. Leveraging a threat intelligence solution like ThreatConnect with the addition of our premium social media and digital threat data will help organizations have a more proactive understanding of their organizational risk across the social media and digital threat landscape.”

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect® arms organizations with a powerful defense against cyber threats and the confidence to make strategic business decisions. Built on the industry’s only intelligence-driven, extensible security platform, ThreatConnect provides a suite of products designed to meet the threat intelligence aggregation, analysis and automation needs of security teams at any maturity level. More than 1,600 companies and agencies worldwide deploy the ThreatConnect platform to fully integrate their security technologies, teams, and processes with actionable threat intelligence resulting in reduced detection to response time and enhanced asset protection. For more information, visit www.threatconnect.com or follow us on Twitter @ThreatConnect.

About ZeroFOX

ZeroFOX, the social media & digital security category leader, protects modern organizations from dynamic security, brand and physical risks across social, mobile, web and collaboration platforms. Using diverse data sources and artificial intelligence-based analysis, ZeroFOX protects modern organizations from targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFOX SaaS platform processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Twitter, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, the deep & dark web, domains and more.