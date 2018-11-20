Hudson Headwaters joins Aetna’s New York network in Adirondack, North Country and Glens Falls region

QUEENSBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Aetna (NYSE: AET) announced today a new agreement adding Hudson Headwaters’ system of 17 community health centers in the Adirondacks, North Country and Glens Falls region to Aetna’s New York network. Hudson Headwaters provides primary care to residents in all of Warren County and parts of Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Saratoga and Washington counties. It alsodelivers urgent care at its health centers in Glens Falls and Warrensburg. Aetna’s New York members enrolled in commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans will be covered at the in-network level of benefits, effective January 1, 2019.

“This agreement with Aetna furthers our mission to provide healthcare for all members of our community, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said Tucker Slingerland, M.D., CEO of Hudson Headwaters. “Many of our region’s large employers provide health coverage through Aetna, so we’ve been working with Aetna to ensure that the employees of those companies can see their providers of choice. Now that we accept all health insurance options available in the region, we hope any local residents who previously had to change providers to meet coverage requirements will feel welcome to return to Hudson Headwaters."

“We look forward to working with Hudson Headwaters to serve our communities in the North Country and Glen Falls area,” said David DeLorenzo, head of Aetna's network operations in upstate New York. “As part of our commitment to growth in the region and to primary care, we are pleased to continue increasing member access to high quality care with the addition of Hudson Headwaters’ 170 providers to our network.”

Aetna’s Medicare Advantage plans are offered in 53 of the 63 counties in New York. As part of Aetna’s expansion throughout the state, Aetna Medicare Advantage plans are now available to Medicare beneficiaries in Clinton and Franklin counties with a coverage effective date of January 1, 2019. Individuals eligible for Medicare are able to enroll during the Annual Election Period, now through December 7, 2018.

About Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Hudson Headwaters Health Network is a not-for-profit, community-based organization serving nearly 100,000 North Country residents from 17 health centers between South Glens Falls and the Canadian border. Since 1981, it has been the sole health care provider in many areas of the rural Adirondacks. In addition to comprehensive primary care, the network delivers specialty services in obstetrics and gynecology, behavioral health, care management, dentistry, labs and imaging, and collaborates with other organizations to deliver specialty care in underserved areas. For more information, visit us at www.hhhn.org.

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the nation’s leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 38.8 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna’s customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see aetna.com and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

Aetna Medicare is a PDP, HMO, PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Other physicians/providers are available in our network. Participating physicians, hospitals and other health care providers are independent contractors and are neither agents nor employees of Aetna. The availability of any particular provider cannot be guaranteed, and provider network composition is subject to change. See Evidence of Coverage for a complete description of plan benefits, exclusions, limitations and conditions of coverage. Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

