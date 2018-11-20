Dragos and GE Launch Collaboration to Strengthen Industrial Control Systems

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos, Inc., developers of the Dragos Industrial Controls Systems (ICS) threat detection and response platform, announced today its collaboration with General Electric (GE) to strengthen industrial threat detection and response. Together Dragos and GE will leverage their respective expertise to help ICS owners and operators detect and respond to industrial cyber security threats more effectively.

“The collaboration with GE is exciting as they have always been one of the world's most innovative companies and countering cyber threats requires innovation and determination,” said Robert M. Lee, founder and CEO of Dragos. “Together GE and Dragos can help provide the right technology and expertise on dealing with the threats that target our industrial environments."

Collaboration Goals

The industrial asset owner and operator community has limited visibility into ICS cyber threats and often lacks experience to effectively detect and respond to cyber threats. Utilizing Dragos’ industrial threat detection and response technology and GE’s extensive experience with industrial operations, ICS owners and operators will gain comprehensive insight into the ICS threat landscape. This includes collaborative ICS threat research for greater visibility of the threat landscape; jointly-developed content for comprehensive guidance for ICS defenders; and the integration of GE’s technology with the Dragos ICS threat detection and response platform for broader threat detection.

“The landscape of cyber threats in ICS, and OT environments in general, is broad, ever changing and generally under-represented,” said Nick Ritter, vice president of product cybersecurity at GE. “GE’s extensive industrial and engineering experience coupled with Dragos’ highly regarded portfolio will provide ICS owners and operators with greater visibility, understanding, and knowledge of targeted controls to enhance security postures. We are excited that this relationship enables access to our combined expertise and capabilities across the GE portfolio.”

What Customers Can Expect

Customers of Dragos and GE, as well as the greater community will benefit from improved defense of industrial control systems, including:

Broader threat detection and response capabilities across ICS environments

Greater insight into the ICS threat landscape through ICS threat intelligence sharing

Joint research into ICS threats and tradecraft available

Augmented services offerings combining GE’s industrial experience with Dragos’ threat detection and response capabilities

Joint ICS cybersecurity training

Thought leadership and practical guidance for industrial engineers on how to solve ICS cybersecurity issues

As the companies launch their work together, Dragos and GE will make available a 3-part whitepaper series and associated webinar on the topic “Design and Build Productive and Secure Industrial Systems”. The first whitepaper may be downloaded now.

To learn more this collaboration please read our brief.

About Dragos

Codified with decades of real-world experience from an elite team of ICS cybersecurity practitioners, the Dragos industrial threat detection and response platform provides operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) practitioners unprecedented visibility of their ICS assets, threat detection through intelligence-driven analytics, and prescriptive procedures to respond to adversaries. Dragos' also offers threat hunting and incident response services and Dragos ICS WorldView for weekly threat intelligence reports. Dragos is headquartered in the Washington, DC area. For more information, please visit dragos.com or follow @DragosInc.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com.