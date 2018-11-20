Children’s Hospital Colorado Joins AVIA as the Network’s Founding Pediatric Member

CHICAGO & AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado), one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country, is the newest Member of AVIA, the nation’s leading network of healthcare organizations committed to transforming care through digital innovation.

Children’s Colorado is the founding pediatric Member of the AVIA Network, cementing its reputation as an innovative leader in the industry. It is the first self-governed pediatric hospital to join AVIA’s network of more than 40 leading health systems. Innovation has long been a core value for Children’s Colorado, as it seeks to find new and better ways to treat and cure children. Earlier this year, it was named one of the 20 “Most Innovative Children’s Hospitals” by Parents magazine, recognizing its technological advances to make medical tests and procedures more comfortable for kids.

“At Children's Colorado, we see more, treat more, and heal more children than any hospital in our seven-state region,” said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children’s Colorado. “In order to provide the best possible care for kids who need it, we need to be at the forefront of medicine. By joining AVIA, we will be able to collaborate with many of the nation’s most innovative health systems to more quickly and confidently solve complex patient challenges.”

Children’s Colorado shares many of the same challenges, like convenient access, virtual health, and managing a large Medicaid patient population, as the other health systems in the AVIA Network. These Members trust AVIA to help them identify, implement, and scale the best digital solutions to support their strategic objectives.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Children’s Hospital Colorado and its rich history of innovation to AVIA,” said Eric Langshur, CEO and Co-founder of AVIA. “Caring for children is an inspiring and essential responsibility. We’re excited to help Children’s Colorado fulfill its mission to improve the health of children by leveraging the power of digital.”

Children’s Colorado is no stranger to successful collaborations. It has a unique partnership with CU Innovations at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. CU Innovations brings together industry partners, entrepreneurs, and investors to solve important problems. Its expertise in patents, copyrighting, and licensing helps ensure that good ideas get out into the world.

“At CU Innovations, we know how important it is to put innovation into action,” said Brett Peterson, director of ventures for CU Innovations. “AVIA shares this belief and has a rigorous process for accelerating innovation and measuring results. We’re looking forward to all working together to create world-class impact.”

About AVIA

AVIA leads a network of health systems working together to innovate and transform. AVIA Innovator Network members solve pressing challenges with digital solutions that deliver financial and clinical results. AVIA provides strategic focus and a collaborative approach to accelerate innovation. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Children’s Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation’s leading and most expansive pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top ten children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children’s Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including its location on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and across the region. Scheduled to open in spring 2019, the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs will be the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Children’s Hospital Colorado Center for Innovation

Launched in 2016 with a vision of using innovation to advance the future of pediatric healthcare, the Center for Innovation at Children’s Colorado provides an opportunity for individuals to come together to develop groundbreaking ideas that will enrich and save the lives of pediatric patients worldwide through better technology and healthcare.

All innovators at Children’s Colorado, including faculty, staff and administrators, who have ideas for improving pediatric healthcare can submit their ideas to the Center for Innovation for review and consideration. These ideas can range from new drugs or medical devices to digital health technologies. Once a concept is approved, the Center for Innovation then provides the resources, such as licensing and patent applications, to support the concept’s development from ideation through launch. It also serves as a conduit for industry collaboration to enable partnerships with Children’s Colorado to bring cutting-edge healthcare technologies to providers and their patients.