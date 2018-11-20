LeanTaaS Secures Cloud-Based Apps on AWS with Signal Sciences

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signal Sciences, the world’s most trusted web defense, today announced that LeanTaaS, a Silicon Valley healthcare analytics company, has chosen its revolutionary next-gen web application firewall (WAF) to secure cloud-based LeanTaaS apps on Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as meet HIPAA compliance requirements. Signal Sciences WAF makes it possible for businesses like LeanTaaS to protect critical web apps on AWS and in multi-cloud environments from real attacks and threat scenarios. The solution will be showcased at the Signal Sciences booth #1404 at the AWS re:Invent conference from November 26-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LeanTaaS iQueue platform uses lean principles, machine learning, and predictive analytics to digitally transform core operational processes in healthcare. It mathematically matches the demand for expensive, constrained healthcare resources with supply. More than 50 hospitals and health systems rely on the company’s AWS cloud-based platform to increase patient access, decrease wait times, improve staff satisfaction, and reduce healthcare delivery costs. The company was looking for a solution that could not only secure its cloud-based web services, but scale and provide coverage quickly while not slowing down development.

“Security is a state of mind, not an end state,” said Chandra Kalle, Director of Engineering for LeanTaaS. “It has to be baked in throughout engineering, infrastructure and operations—all the way from specs to design reviews to code reviews to infrastructure operations. Visibility and iterative process are important—everyone needs to understand how their code is being used (and can be abused), design accordingly, and react quickly.”

LeanTaaS found that traditional signature-based WAFs cannot keep up with constantly evolving zero-day attacks. The company sought a solution that can help defend against zero-day attacks and be integrated across all layers of the infrastructure stack via DevOps. Breaking through the limitations of legacy WAF solutions, Signal Sciences next-gen WAF provides advanced detection via its proprietary SmartParse technology, which uses lexical analysis and telemetry data, and offers easy deployment options.

With Signal Sciences, LeanTaaS can now detect and block known-bad threats as well as gain deep visibility across all the company’s web services—while maintaining HIPAA compliance. For coverage against advanced threats, LeanTaaS uses Signal Sciences Power Rules to quickly and easily add defenses for unique application use cases.

“We’re constantly seeking to incorporate state-of-the-art technology to improve our security posture. Signal Sciences not only blocks known malicious attacks, but also uses a variety of techniques and telemetry data to detect and block zero-day attacks as they happen. We were able to deploy it in blocking mode under 40 minutes, and it seamlessly integrated into our CI/CD pipeline. We’re quite thrilled with it,” added Kalle.

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive analytics and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. More than 50 providers across the nation rely on the company’s iQueue cloud-based platform to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve operational performance. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California.

For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences protects the web presence of the world’s leading brands. With its patented approach to WAF and RASP, Signal Sciences helps companies defend their journey to the cloud and DevOps with a practical and proven approach, built by one of the first teams to experience the shift. Based in Culver City, California, Signal Sciences customers include Under Armour, Etsy, Adobe, Datadog, WeWork and more. For more information, please visit www.signalsciences.com.