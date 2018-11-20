Kennedy Wilson Executes Full-Building Leases with WeWork and ASOS in the U.K.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has signed two of the largest European lease deals in the company’s history with industry leading enterprises WeWork and ASOS. WeWork, the global provider of flexible, collaborative and shared workspaces, will soon occupy the entire building at Friars Bridge Court in Southbank London, and ASOS, the leading online retail group, will expand its presence at Leavesden Park in Watford to occupy the full building.

“We are excited to sustain strong leasing activity across our European portfolio as seen with these two leasing transactions recently completed in the U.K.,” said Mike Pegler, Head of Asset Management of Kennedy Wilson Europe. “The long-term commitments we are generating from world-class companies like WeWork and ASOS are a testament to the quality of our European office assets as well as strong tenant demand in our U.K. portfolio.”

Representing one of the largest leases of 2018 in the core Southbank market, WeWork has secured all eight floors at Friars Bridge Court, a wholly-owned office building that is currently leased to a variety of tenants on a short-term basis. WeWork is expected to take occupancy of the building in early 2021 following a comprehensive refurbishment of the building that is located adjacent to a Hoxton Hotel mixed-use development and close to several underground rail stations in the burgeoning neighborhood.

At Leavesden Park, a wholly-owned office asset in London’s Watford submarket, Kennedy Wilson has executed a new 15-year, 125,000 square-foot lease with leading online fashion retailer ASOS plc that represents the largest leasing deal in the U.K.’s South East office market since 2016 and will add $7 million to the company’s estimated annual NOI once stabilized in 2019. ASOS currently occupies 75,000 square feet of newly refurbished space and will move into the remaining space at Leavesden Park and fully occupy the suburban office campus in mid-2019.

