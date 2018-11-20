Global Health Care, LLC Announces a Substantial Investment in Cygnus Design

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Health Care, LLC (GHC) is pleased to announce a substantial investment in Cygnus Design. In conjunction with the transaction, GHC Founder and CEO Peter N, Grant, JD, PhD will join the Cygnus board of directors and Cygnus Founder and CEO Steve Aitchison will become Senior Vice President for Technology at GHC, LLC. This new strategic collaboration will put both companies in more advantageous positions in their marketplaces and further strengthen the relationship that has brought so much success over the past 20 years.

Says GHC CEO Peter Grant, “Steve Aitchison has been a valued advisor of our company for over 15 years. We are very pleased that with his increased involvement GHC will benefit from his expertise in design, technology management and social media as these matter become ever more important in the changing event, education and media marketplace.”

About Cygnus Design. Cygnus Design launched in 1996 as a pioneering web technology company, utilizing the internet from its earliest public stages for marketing, promotion, and communication. Cygnus Design's owner and principle, Stephen Aitchison, and his team of consultants, have been at the forefront of the technology as it has moved forward through the last two decades, bringing technology, marketing, and design solutions to a wide range of fields, including medical/pharmaceutical, biotech, entertainment, education, and finance. Cygnus has worked with Global Health Care, LLC, coordinating their internet technologies and marketing since 1999.

About Global Health Care, LLC. GHC was founded in 1997. It develops, organizes and administers conferences, audioconferences, webinars, trade shows, courses, customized learning and education and internet-based programming, alone, or in joint venture with or on behalf of sponsoring organizations for over 20 years. It seeks to illuminate complex issues of health care practice and policy by bringing together leading-edge doers and thinkers - from operations to academia, from clinical practice to corporate management, from Main Street to Wall Street and from patient to politician. Since 1997, it has offered over 200 conferences and symposia sponsored by more than 250 health care associations, organizations and publications and attended by approximately 175,000 registrants.