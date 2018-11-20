Builder Capital, LLC and 400 Capital Management Announce First Acquisition in the Nashville, Tennessee MSA

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Builder Capital, LLC (“Builder Capital”) announced today the acquisition of 37 acres in Murfreesboro, TN (the “Property”) pursuant to a rolling lot option contract with Crescent Homes (“Crescent Homes”). Builder Capital acquired the Property through a strategic partnership with affiliates of 400 Capital Management (“400 Capital”) formed to provide capital to production homebuilders for the acquisition and development of single family residential lots nationwide.

The Property is located near the southwest Ashbury Road and Ashbury Lane in Murfreesboro, TN and is approved for 156 single family lots. Crescent Homes will improve and acquire the lots from Builder Capital on a rolling lot option basis. Projected to open in April of 2019, the Property will be named Kingsbury and feature Crescent Homes 30’ & 40’ wide home series ranging from 1,700 to 3,150 square feet.

“This acquisition is a good example of Crescent Homes' continued pursuit of land opportunities in desirable locations where consumers continue to strive to realize home ownership in growing areas,” said Jim Cone, CFO for Crescent Homes. “Crescent Homes is establishing a land banking relationship with a well-capitalized partner that has significant home building expertise.”

“Builder Capital is excited to start a partnership in the growing Southeast US with a quality builder such as Crescent Homes and delighted to be part of Crescent's growth in Nashville and the other markets they serve in Tennessee and South Carolina. Builder Capital is actively looking for new acquisitions nationwide,” said Bill Southworth, Managing Director of Builder Capital.

About Builder Capital, LLC

Builder Capital was formed in 2017. Builder Capital’s mission is to provide capital for finished lot inventory to production homebuilders. The Builder Capital team has established relationships with production homebuilders throughout the U.S. and over the last 20 years has provided over $1 billion in funding for the acquisition and development of more than 22,000 residential lots across 200 projects.

About 400 Capital Management

400 Capital Management ("400CM" or the "Firm") was founded in 2008 by credit market veteran Chris Hentemann. The team has been investing and trading in structured credit markets for over 23 years on average. The Firm offers investors access to securitized and structured credit strategies across its fund and separately managed account platform, including multi-sector and single-sector investment strategies, enabling investors to take advantage of the wide range of risk and return profiles available within the credit markets. The Firm's funds and separate accounts are managed for a global investor base, which includes without limitation, U.S. and non U.S. public and private pension plans, endowments, foundations, insurance groups, family offices, qualified high net worth individuals and consultants. 400CM and its affiliates employ 42 people, with offices located in New York City and London, and currently manages over $2 billion. The Firm is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser.

About Crescent Homes

With 10 years of combined experience in TN & SC, Crescent Homes has been building new homes with livability, quality and value in mind. Crescent Homes was founded on the commitment to be progressive, to continuously strive for improvement and evolution, to always go beyond the standard in everything they do from building thoughtful homes and neighborhoods to providing unparalleled customer service. They do more than just build houses, they create homes people are proud to live in. Since 2009, Crescent Homes has constructed and closed over 1900 homes, in over 40 communities within its divisions in Nashville, TN, Greenville, SC and Charleston, SC.