Gaming Manufacturer Chooses Five9 to Meet Compliance for Contact Center

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, announced today that it has been selected by a leading gaming industry manufacturer to replace their on-premise contact center with a scalable cloud-based solution that increases flexibility while meeting industry compliance needs.

Manufacturers in the gaming industry are highly regulated and these regulations extend to their contact center services. The gaming manufacturer had been using an on-premise contact center solution for their agents; but found that they did not have the flexibility or call recording capabilities they needed. Additionally, they needed a strong integration with Salesforce's customer relationship management platform.

Gaming regulations prohibit customers from calling technicians directly. So, the manufacturer needed a solution that could direct calls funneled through the contact center to a mobile solution for technicians in the field.

Five9 demonstrated in one meeting how its cloud contact center solution could meet all of the manufacturer’s requirements, as well as integrate strongly with Salesforce.

“In highly regulated industries, being able to trust that your solution provider understands and meets your compliance needs is critical,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “Our ability to rapidly implement and provide the level of service this client needed, inspired confidence that their customers will experience exceptional customer service.”

The manufacturer chose Five9 and implemented the platform within six weeks. As a result, they plan to expand Five9 to their contact centers globally.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the digital enterprise, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 platform is reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

