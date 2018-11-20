Monroe Capital Closes $455.75 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced the closing of a $455.75 million term debt securitization known as Monroe Capital MML CLO VII, LTD. The term financing was Monroe’s third CLO completed in the last 13 months and is secured by a portfolio of middle market senior secured loans.

Monroe sold securities rated from AAA through BB. Monroe and its affiliates retained a majority of the Subordinated Notes in the transaction. BNP Paribas served as the Lead Manager, Structuring Agent and Bookrunner. This transaction was structured to meet and comply with both the European risk retention guidelines as well as U.S. risk retention guidelines.

“We continue to see very strong interest in Monroe’s CLO platform. Our investor base continues to expand in the U.S., Europe and Asia,” said Jeremy VanDerMeid, Managing Director of Monroe. “We were pleased to work with BNP Paribas on this transaction. We look forward to future transactions with our existing and new investor partners.”

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best US Direct Lending Fund, Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.